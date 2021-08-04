2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US men ready for basketball semis | Track records falling | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Spanish league to have crowds of up to 40% capacity

The Associated Press

August 4, 2021, 1:32 PM

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish government said Wednesday it will allow stadiums to have crowds of up to 40% capacity for the start of the Spanish league on Aug. 13.

Only a limited number of fans had been allowed into first-division soccer games at the end of last season in parts of the country where the coronavirus pandemic was more under control.

Health Minister Carolina Darias said some restrictions will remain in place, including social distancing, use of protective masks and a ban on eating or smoking inside stadiums.

Darias said the Spanish basketball league will be allowed to have indoor crowds of up to 30%.

She said the limits on attendance will be reassessed at the end of the month.

The loss of ticket revenue created huge financial problems for many soccer clubs in Spain.

