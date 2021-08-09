CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Canada OKs vaccinated Americans | Local vaccination numbers | COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations
Home » Sports » Robertson says he has…

Robertson says he has ‘ligament damage,’ to miss EPL opener

The Associated Press

August 9, 2021, 3:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool left back Andy Robertson said Monday his injury is “nothing too major” though ankle ligament damage will rule him out of the team’s opening Premier League game at Norwich.

The Scotland international had to be helped off the field in Sunday’s friendly match with Athletic Bilbao and further assessment has revealed a problem which will prevent his involvement on Saturday.

“Scan suggests nothing too major but there’s some ligament damage which will need to mend,” Robertson wrote on Twitter.

“I will be grafting every day so I can help the team again sooner rather than later.”

His injury makes it increasingly likely Kostas Tsimikas, who managed just six Premier League minutes in his first season for the Reds, will make his first league start at Carrow Road.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Appropriators worried about DoD's ability to fill key technical vacancies

COVID vaccines would be required for military under new plan

Idea to reduce the number of CIOs per agency reemerges

Straight talk from the Marine Corps

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up