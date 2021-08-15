PGA Tour Wyndham Championship Par Scores

|Sunday
|At Sedgefield Country Club
|Greensboro, N.C.
|Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70
|Purse: $6.4 Million
|Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses
|x-won playoff
|Final Round
x-Kevin Kisner (500), $1,152,000 65-68-66-66_265 -15
Branden Grace (167), $389,440 66-69-64-66_265 -15
Si Woo Kim (167), $389,440 66-68-67-64_265 -15
Kevin Na (167), $389,440 68-64-67-66_265 -15
Adam Scott (167), $389,440 66-70-64-65_265 -15
Roger Sloan (167), $389,440 71-64-64-66_265 -15
Webb Simpson (85), $201,067 65-65-70-66_266 -14
Kevin Streelman (85), $201,067 66-66-68-66_266 -14
Russell Henley (85), $201,067 62-64-69-71_266 -14
Adam Hadwin (65), $148,800 64-71-66-66_267 -13
Justin Rose (65), $148,800 66-65-69-67_267 -13
Rory Sabbatini (65), $148,800 66-64-69-68_267 -13
Nick Taylor (65), $148,800 65-71-67-64_267 -13
Brendon Todd (65), $148,800 69-67-65-66_267 -13
Sepp Straka (47), $91,342 66-71-67-64_268 -12
Brian Stuard (47), $91,342 65-66-72-65_268 -12
Chesson Hadley (47), $91,342 68-69-69-62_268 -12
Harry Higgs (47), $91,342 70-67-65-66_268 -12
Sung Kang (47), $91,342 64-69-68-67_268 -12
Denny McCarthy (47), $91,342 65-69-69-65_268 -12
Tyler McCumber (47), $91,342 65-67-66-70_268 -12
Scott Piercy (47), $91,342 64-66-69-69_268 -12
Jhonattan Vegas (47), $91,342 65-68-72-63_268 -12
Jason Dufner (34), $53,440 71-65-70-63_269 -11
Sungjae Im (34), $53,440 66-68-67-68_269 -11
Russell Knox (34), $53,440 74-63-68-64_269 -11
K.H. Lee (34), $53,440 67-68-67-67_269 -11
Ben Taylor (34), $53,440 68-68-65-68_269 -11
Matt Kuchar (26), $41,013 66-67-71-66_270 -10
Alex Smalley, $41,013 68-64-72-66_270 -10
Chris Kirk (26), $41,013 64-69-69-68_270 -10
Sebastián Muñoz (26), $41,013 66-67-68-69_270 -10
C.T. Pan (26), $41,013 68-69-66-67_270 -10
Will Zalatoris, $41,013 68-68-65-69_270 -10
Byeong Hun An (21), $34,080 69-66-68-68_271 -9
Sam Ryder (21), $34,080 68-65-72-66_271 -9
Kiradech Aphibarnrat (15), $26,560 66-68-71-67_272 -8
John Augenstein, $26,560 68-65-69-70_272 -8
Austin Eckroat, $26,560 68-69-70-65_272 -8
Mackenzie Hughes (15), $26,560 70-63-70-69_272 -8
David Lingmerth (15), $26,560 68-67-70-67_272 -8
Cameron Percy (15), $26,560 67-67-68-70_272 -8
Hudson Swafford (15), $26,560 64-69-67-72_272 -8
Erik van Rooyen (15), $26,560 65-69-73-65_272 -8
Richy Werenski (15), $26,560 67-70-70-65_272 -8
Anirban Lahiri (10), $18,061 67-69-67-70_273 -7
Kevin Tway (10), $18,061 66-71-68-68_273 -7
Camilo Villegas (10), $18,061 68-67-71-67_273 -7
Bubba Watson (10), $18,061 67-69-70-67_273 -7
Aaron Wise (10), $18,061 66-70-67-70_273 -7
Brice Garnett (7), $15,584 69-68-68-69_274 -6
Brian Gay (7), $15,584 70-66-69-69_274 -6
Mark Hubbard (7), $15,584 67-70-68-69_274 -6
Andrew Landry (7), $15,584 65-72-72-65_274 -6
Keith Mitchell (6), $14,976 67-68-71-69_275 -5
Johnson Wagner (6), $14,976 68-69-68-70_275 -5
Mark Anderson (5), $14,656 66-71-70-69_276 -4
Tyler Duncan (5), $14,656 69-62-69-76_276 -4
Harold Varner III (5), $14,656 67-67-71-71_276 -4
Bronson Burgoon (5), $14,336 65-68-74-70_277 -3
Seamus Power (5), $14,336 67-70-72-68_277 -3
James Hahn (4), $14,016 68-67-72-71_278 -2
Nelson Ledesma (4), $14,016 69-67-74-68_278 -2
Rob Oppenheim (4), $14,016 66-71-69-72_278 -2
Tommy Fleetwood (4), $13,504 66-68-72-73_279 -1
Michael Gligic (4), $13,504 65-71-73-70_279 -1
Beau Hossler (4), $13,504 68-69-68-74_279 -1
Michael Kim (4), $13,504 67-69-72-71_279 -1
Robert MacIntyre, $13,504 69-68-71-71_279 -1
Chris Baker (3), $12,992 67-70-74-69_280 E
Matt Jones (3), $12,992 69-68-69-74_280 E
Ben Martin (3), $12,992 67-67-76-70_280 E
Nate Lashley (3), $12,736 68-68-75-73_284 +4
Rafael Campos (3), $12,608 66-70-77-72_285 +5
