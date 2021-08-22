NHRA Lucas Oil Nationals Results

|Sunday
|At Auto Club Raceway
|Pomona, Calif.
|Final finish order
|Top Fuel
1. Steve Torrence; 2. Clay Millican; 3. Brittany Force; 4. Antron Brown; 5. Mike Salinas; 6.Justin Ashley; 7. T.J. Zizzo; 8. Doug Kalitta; 9. Leah Pruett; 10. Shawn Langdon; 11. Terry Totten.
|Funny Car
1. Matt Hagan; 2. Cruz Pedregon; 3. Bob Tasca III; 4. J.R. Todd; 5. Paul Lee; 6. Tim Wilkerson; 7. Ron Capps; 8. Blake Alexander; 9. Alexis DeJoria; 10. Robert Hight; 11. Dale Creasy Jr.; 12.Gary Densham; 13. John Force; 14. Jim Campbell; 15. Bob Bode.
|Final Results
|Top Fuel
Steve Torrence, 3.712 seconds, 323.74 mph def. Clay Millican, 3.729 seconds, 320.05 mph.
|Funny Car
Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.923, 327.98 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.935, 324.83.
|Top Alcohol Dragster
Rich McPhillips Jr., 5.194, 276.86 def. Joey Severance, Broke.
|Top Alcohol Funny Car
Kyle Smith, Ford Mustang, 5.496, 259.56 def. Bob McCosh, Chevy Camaro, 5.616, 262.23.
|Super Stock
Anthony Bertozzi, Pontiac Grand Am, 9.019, 146.46 def. Mike Mans, Pontiac Firebird, 8.769, 153.54.
|Stock Eliminator
Brett Speer, Chevy Nova, 10.510, 111.21 def. Russ Kramer, Plymouth Belvedere, 10.815, 121.57.
|Super Comp
Gary Stinnett, Dragster, 8.909, 179.49 def. Craig Schultz, Dragster, 8.904, 167.22.
|Super Gas
Luke Bogacki, Chevy Corvette, 10.541, 115.62 def. Dale Evens, Corvette, Foul – Red Light.
|Top Sportsman
Curt Harshfield, Chevy BelAir, 6.968, 184.77 def. Steve Jaeger, Chevy Monte Carlo, 6.796, 197.80.
|Top Dragster
Kendra Larson, Dragster, 7.088, 188.96 def. Holden Laris, Dragster, Foul – Red Light.
|Pro Modified
Jose Gonzalez, Chevy Camaro, 5.790, 246.03 def. Brandon Snider, Chevy Corvette, 5.812, 247.29.
|Mountain Motor Pro Stock
JR Carr, Chevy Camaro, 6.379, 209.88 def. John DeFlorian Jr, Camaro, Foul – Red Light.
|Final round-by-round results
|Top Fuel
|Round One
Antron Brown, 3.749, 326.08 def. Shawn Langdon, 12.384, 71.89; Clay Millican, 3.729, 327.27 def. Doug Kalitta, 3.809, 321.88; Brittany Force, 3.680, 334.40 was unopposed; Steve Torrence, 3.697, 330.31 def. Terry Totten, Foul – Red Light; Mike Salinas, 3.701, 324.59 def. T.J. Zizzo, 3.777, 327.35; Justin Ashley, 3.765, 326.32 def. Leah Pruett, 4.472, 179.64;
|Quarterfinals
Force, 3.672, 333.33 def. Brown, 3.771, 315.78; Millican, 3.741, 325.69 def. Salinas, 3.775, 284.45; Torrence, 3.737, 326.48 def. Ashley, 3.910, 277.32;
|Semifinals
Millican, 3.876, 265.95 def. Force, 7.971, 77.65; Torrence, 3.697, 329.34 was unopposed;
|Final
Torrence, 3.712, 323.74 def. Millican, 3.729, 320.05.
|Funny Car
|Round One
Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.911, 331.69 was unopposed; Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.934, 314.75 def. Jim Campbell, Dodge Charger, 6.537, 104.31; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.907, 326.56 def. Gary Densham, Mustang, 4.253, 270.75; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.911, 328.30 def. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 4.031, 311.85; Paul Lee, Charger, 4.320, 210.37 def. Bob Bode, Mustang, Foul – Centerline; J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 3.933, 325.88 def. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.988, 274.05; Ron Capps, Charger, 3.953, 323.35 def. John Force, Camaro, 6.205, 112.01; Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.939, 320.43 def. Alexis DeJoria, Camry, 3.940, 328.46;
|Quarterfinals
Tasca III, 3.899, 329.67 def. Alexander, 3.950, 318.92; Pedregon, 3.908, 325.45 def. Capps, 3.935, 325.45; Hagan, 3.928, 323.27 def. Lee, 3.911, 329.18; Todd, 3.931, 326.87 def. Wilkerson, 3.929, 320.97;
|Semifinals
Hagan, 3.932, 328.30 def. Tasca III, 3.940, 329.00; Pedregon, 3.933, 322.73 def. Todd, 3.955, 321.73;
|Final
Hagan, 3.923, 327.98 def. Pedregon, 3.935, 324.83.
|Point standings
|Top Fuel
1. Steve Torrence, 1,212; 2. Brittany Force, 829; 3. Antron Brown, 791; 4. (tie) Leah Pruett, 631; Mike Salinas, 631; 6. Shawn Langdon, 620; 7. Clay Millican, 579; 8. Justin Ashley, 578; 9.Billy Torrence, 510; 10. Doug Kalitta, 503.
|Funny Car
1. Matt Hagan, 865; 2 (tie) Bob Tasca III, 850; J.R. Todd, 850; 4. John Force, 849; 5. Ron Capps, 840; 6. Robert Hight, 782; 7. Alexis DeJoria, 725; 8. Cruz Pedregon, 712; 9. Tim Wilkerson, 631; 10. Blake Alexander, 470.
