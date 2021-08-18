AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Brantley, Houston, .328; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .316; T.Hernández, Toronto, .315; Mullins, Baltimore, .315; Gurriel, Houston, .312; Bogaerts, Boston,…

BATTING_Brantley, Houston, .328; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .316; T.Hernández, Toronto, .315; Mullins, Baltimore, .315; Gurriel, Houston, .312; Bogaerts, Boston, .307; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .300; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, .298; Martinez, Boston, .292; Alvarez, Houston, .289.

RUNS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 91; Bichette, Toronto, 90; Semien, Toronto, 86; Altuve, Houston, 84; Haniger, Seattle, 79; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 79; Correa, Houston, 76; Devers, Boston, 76; Martinez, Boston, 76; Olson, Oakland, 76.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 89; Devers, Boston, 89; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 88; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 86; T.Hernández, Toronto, 83; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 79; Olson, Oakland, 79; Martinez, Boston, 79; Alvarez, Houston, 77; S.Perez, Kansas City, 77; Bichette, Toronto, 77.

HITS_Mullins, Baltimore, 140; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 139; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 136; Bichette, Toronto, 133; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 131; Merrifield, Kansas City, 130; Schoop, Detroit, 130; Bogaerts, Boston, 128; Semien, Toronto, 127; Martinez, Boston, 126.

DOUBLES_Semien, Toronto, 33; Bogaerts, Boston, 32; Candelario, Detroit, 32; Devers, Boston, 32; Martinez, Boston, 32; Mullins, Baltimore, 29; Brantley, Houston, 28; K.Hernández, Boston, 28; Olson, Oakland, 28; Correa, Houston, 26; Crawford, Seattle, 26; Mancini, Baltimore, 26; Merrifield, Kansas City, 26.

TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 6; A.Rosario, Cleveland, 6; W.Castro, Detroit, 5; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5; Arraez, Minnesota, 4; Canha, Oakland, 4; Dalbec, Boston, 4; Dozier, Kansas City, 4; Madrigal, Chicago, 4; Mullins, Baltimore, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 39; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 35; Olson, Oakland, 30; S.Perez, Kansas City, 30; Gallo, New York, 29; Devers, Boston, 29; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 28; Semien, Toronto, 27; 7 tied at 26.

STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 34; Mullins, Baltimore, 22; Straw, Cleveland, 20; Bichette, Toronto, 18; Moore, Seattle, 18; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 18; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 16; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 16; Baddoo, Detroit, 14; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 14.

PITCHING_Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; Greinke, Houston, 11-3; G.Cole, New York, 11-6; Ryu, Toronto, 11-6; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; Flexen, Seattle, 10-5; Fleming, Tampa Bay, 10-6; Matz, Toronto, 10-7; Eovaldi, Boston, 10-8.

ERA_Lynn, Chicago, 2.26; Ray, Toronto, 2.88; G.Cole, New York, 3.04; Bassitt, Oakland, 3.22; Greinke, Houston, 3.51; Berríos, Toronto, 3.52; Irvin, Oakland, 3.53; Mize, Detroit, 3.69; Ryu, Toronto, 3.72; Manaea, Oakland, 3.77; Montgomery, New York, 3.77.

STRIKEOUTS_G.Cole, New York, 185; Ray, Toronto, 167; Cease, Chicago, 165; Giolito, Chicago, 161; Rodón, Chicago, 160; Bassitt, Oakland, 154; Montas, Oakland, 152; Manaea, Oakland, 148; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 145; Berríos, Toronto, 142.

