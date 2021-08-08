Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 55 28 .663 — San Jose (San Francisco) 53…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 55 28 .663 — San Jose (San Francisco) 53 30 .639 2 Modesto (Seattle) 43 40 .518 12 Stockton (Oakland) 35 48 .422 20 South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 46 35 .568 — Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 41 41 .500 5½ Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 36 46 .439 10½ Visalia (Arizona) 21 62 .253 26

___

Friday’s Games

Inland Empire 8, Visalia 5

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose 6, Fresno 5

Stockton 8, Modesto 2

Saturday’s Games

Visalia 10, Inland Empire 9

Lake Elsinore 4, Rancho Cucamonga 3

Fresno 3, San Jose 1

Stockton 11, Modesto 10

Sunday’s Games

Inland Empire at Visalia, 4 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 8:05 p.m.

Modesto at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.

Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Freson, 9:50 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.