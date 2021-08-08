Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|55
|28
|.663
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|53
|30
|.639
|2
|Modesto (Seattle)
|43
|40
|.518
|12
|Stockton (Oakland)
|35
|48
|.422
|20
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|46
|35
|.568
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|41
|41
|.500
|5½
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|36
|46
|.439
|10½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|21
|62
|.253
|26
|Friday’s Games
Inland Empire 8, Visalia 5
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose 6, Fresno 5
Stockton 8, Modesto 2
|Saturday’s Games
Visalia 10, Inland Empire 9
Lake Elsinore 4, Rancho Cucamonga 3
Fresno 3, San Jose 1
Stockton 11, Modesto 10
|Sunday’s Games
Inland Empire at Visalia, 4 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Fresno, 8:05 p.m.
Modesto at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.
Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Stockton at Freson, 9:50 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
