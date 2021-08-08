2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | US wins third straight water polo gold | US women's basketball wins gold | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » Low-A West Glance

Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

August 8, 2021, 1:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 55 28 .663
San Jose (San Francisco) 53 30 .639 2
Modesto (Seattle) 43 40 .518 12
Stockton (Oakland) 35 48 .422 20
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 46 35 .568
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 41 41 .500
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 36 46 .439 10½
Visalia (Arizona) 21 62 .253 26

___

Friday’s Games

Inland Empire 8, Visalia 5

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose 6, Fresno 5

Stockton 8, Modesto 2

Saturday’s Games

Visalia 10, Inland Empire 9

Lake Elsinore 4, Rancho Cucamonga 3

Fresno 3, San Jose 1

Stockton 11, Modesto 10

Sunday’s Games

Inland Empire at Visalia, 4 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 8:05 p.m.

Modesto at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.

Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Freson, 9:50 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

After 15 years of Best Places to Work, data findings consistently point to engagement needs

Biden's picks on USPS board push back on 'dangerous risks' in plan to slow down mail

Military sexual assault commissioners urge officials not to get bogged down by UCMJ changes

DHS CIO highlights ways to strengthen cyber workforce under IT modernization strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up