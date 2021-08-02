2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Simone Biles opts out of floor exercise final | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » Low-A West Glance

Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

August 2, 2021, 12:06 AM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 52 26 .667
San Jose (San Francisco) 51 27 .654 1
Modesto (Seattle) 41 37 .526 11
Stockton (Oakland) 32 46 .410 20
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 44 33 .571
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 39 38 .506 5
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 34 44 .436 10½
Visalia (Arizona) 18 60 .231 26½

___

Saturday’s Games

San Jose 6, Inland Empire 5

Rancho Cucamonga 9, Modesto 6

Fresno 8, Lake Elsinore 3

Stockton 7, Visalia 5

Sunday’s Games

Lake Elsinore 11, Fresno 3

San Jose 6, Inland Empire 3

Stockton 8, Visalia 4

Rancho Cucamonga 8, Modesto 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Inland Empire at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Inland Empire at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

