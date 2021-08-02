Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|52
|26
|.667
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|51
|27
|.654
|1
|Modesto (Seattle)
|41
|37
|.526
|11
|Stockton (Oakland)
|32
|46
|.410
|20
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|44
|33
|.571
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|39
|38
|.506
|5
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|34
|44
|.436
|10½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|18
|60
|.231
|26½
___
|Saturday’s Games
San Jose 6, Inland Empire 5
Rancho Cucamonga 9, Modesto 6
Fresno 8, Lake Elsinore 3
Stockton 7, Visalia 5
|Sunday’s Games
Lake Elsinore 11, Fresno 3
San Jose 6, Inland Empire 3
Stockton 8, Visalia 4
Rancho Cucamonga 8, Modesto 4
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Inland Empire at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Inland Empire at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.