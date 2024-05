Sports on TV for Wednesday, May 8

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, May 8 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5:30 a.m. (Thursday) FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, May 8

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Carlton

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Penn St. at West Virginia

COLLEGE GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — The PGA Works Collegiate Championships: Final Round, TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Alabama vs. LSU, First Round, Auburn, Ala.

Noon

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Purdue vs. Indiana, First Round, Iowa City, Iowa

1 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Boston College vs. Syracuse, First Round, Durham, N.C.

2 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Missouri, First Round, Auburn, Ala.

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Illinois vs. Minnesota, First Round, Iowa City, Iowa

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame vs. North Carolina, First Round, Durham, N.C.

5 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Georgia vs. Auburn, First Round, Auburn, Ala.

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Penn St., First Round, Iowa City, Iowa

8 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Ohio St., First Round, Iowa City, Iowa

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: South Carolina vs. Mississippi St., First Round, Auburn, Ala.

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona St. vs. Oregon St., First Round, Stanford, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Philadelphia OR Detroit at Cleveland

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at LA Dodgers (3:10 p.m.) OR Texas at Oakland (3:35 p.m.)

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona at Cincinnati

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Colorado (8:40 p.m.) OR Seattle at Minnesota (7:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Indiana at New York, Game 2

TRUTV — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Indiana at New York, Game 2 (BetCast)

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Florida, Game 2

10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Vancouver, Game 1

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Real Madrid, Semifinal – Leg 2

7 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Championship: Toronto FC at CS Saint-Laurent, Quarterfinal – Leg 1

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10:30 a.m.

CBSSN — D1 Arkema: Paris Saint-Germain at Stade de Reims

10 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Utah at San Diego

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

