Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press

August 26, 2021, 11:26 PM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 51 45 .531
Jupiter (Miami) 51 46 .526 ½
Daytona (Cincinnati) 48 51 .485
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 31 65 .323 20
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 65 31 .677
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 59 37 .615 6
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 49 45 .521 15
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 43 51 .457 21
Dunedin (Toronto) 44 55 .444 22½
Lakeland (Detroit) 42 57 .424 24½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Daytona 9, St. Lucie 5

Clearwater 13, Tampa 6, 7 innnings, 1st game

Clearwater 6, Tampa 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

Bradenton 7, Fort Myers 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Fort Myers 12, Bradenton 1, 7 innings. 2nd game

Lakeland 3, Dunedin 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Lakeland 7, Dunedin 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

Palm Beach 5, Jupiter 1

Thursday’s Games

St. Lucie 4, Daytona 3

Jupiter 4, Palm Beach 1

Dunedin 3, Lakeland 2

Fort Myers 4, Bradenton 2

Tampa at Clearwater, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa at Clearwater, 2, 4 p.m.

Bradenton at Fort Myers, 2, 4:30 p.m.

Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Dunedin at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jupiter at Palm Beach, noon

Bradenton at Fort Myers, noon

Tampa at Clearwater, noon

Daytona at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Dunedin at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

