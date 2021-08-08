2020 Olympics: USA wins most gold medals after epic final day | US women win 1st gold medal in volleyball | US women's basketball wins gold | Photos
IndyCar Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Results

The Associated Press

August 8, 2021, 10:54 PM

Sunday

At Streets of Nashville

Nashville, Tenn.

Lap length: 2.17 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (18) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 80 laps, Running.

2. (2) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.

3. (10) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.

4. (14) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.

5. (13) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.

6. (26) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.

7. (9) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.

8. (4) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 80, Running.

9. (15) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.

10. (12) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 80, Running.

11. (17) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.

12. (20) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 80, Running.

13. (8) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 80, Running.

14. (11) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 80, Running.

15. (6) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.

16. (5) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.

17. (3) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 80, Running.

18. (21) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevrolet, 80, Running.

19. (1) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 74, Did not finish.

20. (27) Cody Ware, Dallara-Honda, 70, Did not finish.

21. (7) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 68, Did not finish.

22. (23) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 67, Running.

23. (19) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, 37, Did not finish.

24. (22) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 24, Did not finish.

25. (24) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 19, Did not finish.

26. (25) Jimmie Johnson, Dallara-Honda, 18, Did not finish.

27. (16) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Chevrolet, 5, Did not finish.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 72.607 mph.

Time of Race: 02:18:49.8305.

Margin of Victory: 1.5596 seconds.

Cautions: 9 for 33 laps.

Lead Changes: 4 among 3 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Herta 1-32, Ericsson 33-44, Herta 45-51, Grosjean 52-55, Ericsson 56.

Points: Palou 410, Dixon 368, O’Ward 362, Newgarden 335, Ericsson 331, Rahal 286, Pagenaud 280, Herta 275, Veekay 263, Sato 231.

