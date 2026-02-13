Right-hander Chris Paddack and the Marlins finalize their $4 million, 1-year contract

MIAMI (AP) — Chris Paddack and the Miami Marlins finalized their $4 million, one-year contract Thursday. The right-hander can earn…

MIAMI (AP) — Chris Paddack and the Miami Marlins finalized their $4 million, one-year contract Thursday.

The right-hander can earn an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses.

The team also completed a $1.5 million, one-year deal with left-handed reliever John King. In a corresponding move, left-hander Josh Simpson was designated for assignment.

Miami appears likely to slot Paddack into its rotation after trading Edward Cabrera to the Chicago Cubs and Ryan Weathers to the New York Yankees.

Paddack, who turned 30 last month, was selected by the Marlins in the eighth round of the 2015 amateur draft and traded to San Diego in June 2016 for pitcher Fernando Rodney.

Paddack was 5-12 with a 5.35 ERA in 28 starts and five relief appearances last year for Minnesota and Detroit, which acquired him on July 28. He was 3-9 with a 4.95 ERA in 21 starts for the Twins and 2-3 with a 6.32 ERA for the Tigers.

He had a $7.5 million salary in the final season of a $12,525,000, three-year deal and earned $1 million in performance bonuses.

Paddack has a 32-36 record and 4.64 ERA in 110 starts and eight relief appearances over seven seasons with San Diego (2019-21), Minnesota (2022-25) and Detroit.

To open a roster spot, Miami placed right-hander Ronny Henriquez on the 60-day injured list. He will miss the season following right elbow UCL reconstruction during the offseason.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.