India 5, Germany 4

The Associated Press

August 4, 2021, 11:38 PM

Men’s Bronze Medal Match

India 0 3 2 0 5
Germany 1 2 0 1 4

India_S. Singh 2, H. Singh 1, R. Singh 1, H. Singh 1.

Germany_B. Furk 1, T. Oruz 1, N. Wellen 1, L. Windfeder 1.

Green Cards_C. Staib, Germany, 0. M. Grambusch, Germany, 0.

Yellow Cards_T. Hauke, Germany, 0. S. Singh, India, 1.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Simon Taylor, New Zealand. Adam Kearns, Australia. Hong Zhen Lim, Singapore. Jakub Mejzlik, Czech Republic.

