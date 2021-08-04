Men’s Bronze Medal Match
India 5, Germany 4
|India
|0
|3
|2
|0
|—
|5
|Germany
|1
|2
|0
|1
|—
|4
India_S. Singh 2, H. Singh 1, R. Singh 1, H. Singh 1.
Germany_B. Furk 1, T. Oruz 1, N. Wellen 1, L. Windfeder 1.
Green Cards_C. Staib, Germany, 0. M. Grambusch, Germany, 0.
Yellow Cards_T. Hauke, Germany, 0. S. Singh, India, 1.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Simon Taylor, New Zealand. Adam Kearns, Australia. Hong Zhen Lim, Singapore. Jakub Mejzlik, Czech Republic.
