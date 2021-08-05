2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US basketball to play for gold | US women in water polo final | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Hill shoots 63 to lead Hero Open by 1 shot after 1st round

The Associated Press

August 5, 2021, 7:10 PM

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Scotland’s Calum Hill took full advantage of favorable conditions to shoot a 9-under 63 Thursday and take a one-shot lead after the first round of the Hero Open.

Hill was among the early starters and had a flawless round, with strong winds making scoring difficult later in the day. Northern Ireland’s Jonathan Caldwell was a stroke back in second place, with the trio of Ross Fisher, Chase Hanna and Robin Sciot-Siegrist a further shot behind.

“We got the best part of (the weather), 100 percent,” said Hill, who is seeking his first European Tour title after three wins on the Challenge Tour. “We got three quarters of our day in quite pleasant conditions. I think it’s just getting worse from here — we took advantage.”

Caldwell won his first European Tour title in the Scandinavian Mixed last month, but had missed the cut in his last four starts. He bounced back with a 64 which included an eagle and seven birdies.

“I’m delighted,” Caldwell said. “Especially with recent form, it hasn’t been so good.”

