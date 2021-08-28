High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 62 38 .620 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 50…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 62 38 .620 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 50 49 .505 11½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 46 52 .469 15½ Wilmington (Washington) 43 57 .430 19 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 39 60 .394 22½ South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 69 32 .683 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 63 38 .624 6 Greenville (Boston) 54 46 .540 14½ Hickory (Texas) 45 53 .459 22½ Rome (Atlanta) 45 55 .450 23½ Asheville (Houston) 42 54 .438 24½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 38 62 .380 30½

Friday’s Games

Greesboro 8, Asheville 0

Winston-Salem 5, Hudson Valley 3

Brooklyn 6, Aberdeen 4

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, susp.

Hickory 13, Greenville 6

Rome 10, Bowling Green 5

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley 9, Winston-Salem 4

Brooklyn 4, Aberdeen 1

Jersey Shore 10, Wilmington 9, 1st game

Jersey Shore 3, Wilmington 0, 2nd game

Greesboro 12, Asheville 5

Greenville 3, Hickory 0

Rome 4, Bowling Green 3

Sunday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Greesboro at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 3:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 1st game, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 2nd game, Susp. July 17, TBD

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 1st game, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 2nd game, Susp. Aug.8, TBD

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

