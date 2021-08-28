High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|62
|38
|.620
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|50
|49
|.505
|11½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|46
|52
|.469
|15½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|43
|57
|.430
|19
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|39
|60
|.394
|22½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|69
|32
|.683
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|63
|38
|.624
|6
|Greenville (Boston)
|54
|46
|.540
|14½
|Hickory (Texas)
|45
|53
|.459
|22½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|45
|55
|.450
|23½
|Asheville (Houston)
|42
|54
|.438
|24½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|38
|62
|.380
|30½
___
|Friday’s Games
Greesboro 8, Asheville 0
Winston-Salem 5, Hudson Valley 3
Brooklyn 6, Aberdeen 4
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, susp.
Hickory 13, Greenville 6
Rome 10, Bowling Green 5
|Saturday’s Games
Hudson Valley 9, Winston-Salem 4
Brooklyn 4, Aberdeen 1
Jersey Shore 10, Wilmington 9, 1st game
Jersey Shore 3, Wilmington 0, 2nd game
Greesboro 12, Asheville 5
Greenville 3, Hickory 0
Rome 4, Bowling Green 3
|Sunday’s Games
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Greesboro at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 3:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 1st game, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 2nd game, Susp. July 17, TBD
Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 1st game, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 2nd game, Susp. Aug.8, TBD
Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.