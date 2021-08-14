High-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|48
|41
|.539
|—
|Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)
|47
|42
|.528
|1
|Lake County (Cleveland)
|47
|42
|.528
|1
|Fort Wayne (San Diego)
|42
|47
|.472
|6
|Lansing (Oakland)
|42
|47
|.472
|6
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|42
|47
|.472
|6
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Quad Cities (Kansas City)
|58
|29
|.667
|—
|Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)
|48
|41
|.539
|11
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|42
|46
|.477
|16½
|Beloit (Miami)
|42
|47
|.472
|17
|South Bend (Chicago Cubs)
|40
|48
|.455
|18½
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|34
|55
|.382
|25
___
|Friday’s Games
Lake County at West Michigan, ppd.
Lake County 5, West Michigan 4, 2nd game
Lansing 7, Dayton 6
Fort Wayne 7, South Bend 2
Beloit 8, Quad Cities 6
Cedar Rapids 4, Peoria 3
Wisconsin 10, Great Lakes 4
|Saturday’s Games
Fort Wayne 6, South Bend 3
West Michigan 2, Lake County 0, 1st game
Lake County 4, West Michigan 3, 2nd game
Dayton 11, Lansing 4
Beloit 9, Quad Cities 1
Great Lakes 13, Wisconsin 2
Peoria 7, Cedar Rapids 3
|Sunday’s Games
Dayton at Lansing, 1:05 p.m.
South Bend at Fort Wayne, 1:05 p.m.
West Michigan at Lake County, 1:30 p.m.
Beloit at Quad Cities, 2 p.m.
Great Lakes at Wisconsin, 2:05 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 2:35 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
