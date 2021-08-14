High-A Central Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Dayton (Cincinnati) 48 41 .539 — Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers) 47…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Dayton (Cincinnati) 48 41 .539 — Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers) 47 42 .528 1 Lake County (Cleveland) 47 42 .528 1 Fort Wayne (San Diego) 42 47 .472 6 Lansing (Oakland) 42 47 .472 6 West Michigan (Detroit) 42 47 .472 6 West Division W L Pct. GB Quad Cities (Kansas City) 58 29 .667 — Cedar Rapids (Minnesota) 48 41 .539 11 Wisconsin (Milwaukee) 42 46 .477 16½ Beloit (Miami) 42 47 .472 17 South Bend (Chicago Cubs) 40 48 .455 18½ Peoria (St. Louis) 34 55 .382 25

Friday’s Games

Lake County at West Michigan, ppd.

Lake County 5, West Michigan 4, 2nd game

Lansing 7, Dayton 6

Fort Wayne 7, South Bend 2

Beloit 8, Quad Cities 6

Cedar Rapids 4, Peoria 3

Wisconsin 10, Great Lakes 4

Saturday’s Games

Fort Wayne 6, South Bend 3

West Michigan 2, Lake County 0, 1st game

Lake County 4, West Michigan 3, 2nd game

Dayton 11, Lansing 4

Beloit 9, Quad Cities 1

Great Lakes 13, Wisconsin 2

Peoria 7, Cedar Rapids 3

Sunday’s Games

Dayton at Lansing, 1:05 p.m.

South Bend at Fort Wayne, 1:05 p.m.

West Michigan at Lake County, 1:30 p.m.

Beloit at Quad Cities, 2 p.m.

Great Lakes at Wisconsin, 2:05 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Peoria, 2:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

