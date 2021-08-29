CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals face oxygen shortages | How to encourage family to stop spreading misinformation | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Sports » Double-A Central Glance

Double-A Central Glance

The Associated Press

August 29, 2021, 10:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita (Minnesota) 60 42 .588
Arkansas (Seattle) 55 47 .539 5
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 55 47 .539 5
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 53 48 .525
Springfield (St. Louis) 37 65 .363 23
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 56 44 .560
Midland (Oakland) 50 52 .490 7
San Antonio (San Diego) 48 53 .475
Amarillo (Arizona) 47 53 .470 9
Corpus Christi (Houston) 46 56 .451 11

___

Saturday’s Games

Amarillo 9, Frisco 6

Springfield 4, Northwest Arkansas 1

Corpus Christi 8, Arkansas 5

San Antonio 4, Midland 2

Wichita 13, Tulsa 4

Sunday’s Games

Wichita 8, Tulsa 6

NW Arkansas 1, Springfield 0

Corpus Christi 5, Arkansas 4

Midland 4, San Antonio 3

Frisco at Amarillo, ppd.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Frisco at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Northwest Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

House NDAA proposal would reform UCMJ to address sexual assaults in the military

Biden formally announces plans to give employees a federal pay raise in 2022

For federal managers, new vaccine and testing policy brings anxiety — and more unanswered questions

TSP satisfaction remains high, but participants have ideas on how it can improve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up