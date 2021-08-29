Double-A Central Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Wichita (Minnesota) 60 42 .588 — Arkansas (Seattle) 55 47 .539…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Wichita (Minnesota) 60 42 .588 — Arkansas (Seattle) 55 47 .539 5 Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 55 47 .539 5 Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 53 48 .525 6½ Springfield (St. Louis) 37 65 .363 23 South Division W L Pct. GB Frisco (Texas) 56 44 .560 — Midland (Oakland) 50 52 .490 7 San Antonio (San Diego) 48 53 .475 8½ Amarillo (Arizona) 47 53 .470 9 Corpus Christi (Houston) 46 56 .451 11

Saturday’s Games

Amarillo 9, Frisco 6

Springfield 4, Northwest Arkansas 1

Corpus Christi 8, Arkansas 5

San Antonio 4, Midland 2

Wichita 13, Tulsa 4

Sunday’s Games

Wichita 8, Tulsa 6

NW Arkansas 1, Springfield 0

Corpus Christi 5, Arkansas 4

Midland 4, San Antonio 3

Frisco at Amarillo, ppd.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Frisco at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Northwest Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.

