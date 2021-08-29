Double-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|60
|42
|.588
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|55
|47
|.539
|5
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|55
|47
|.539
|5
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|53
|48
|.525
|6½
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|37
|65
|.363
|23
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|56
|44
|.560
|—
|Midland (Oakland)
|50
|52
|.490
|7
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|48
|53
|.475
|8½
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|47
|53
|.470
|9
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|46
|56
|.451
|11
___
|Saturday’s Games
Amarillo 9, Frisco 6
Springfield 4, Northwest Arkansas 1
Corpus Christi 8, Arkansas 5
San Antonio 4, Midland 2
Wichita 13, Tulsa 4
|Sunday’s Games
Wichita 8, Tulsa 6
NW Arkansas 1, Springfield 0
Corpus Christi 5, Arkansas 4
Midland 4, San Antonio 3
Frisco at Amarillo, ppd.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Frisco at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Amarillo at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Northwest Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.
