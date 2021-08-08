All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 67 44 .604 _ Boston 65 48 .575 3…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 67 44 .604 _ Boston 65 48 .575 3 New York 61 49 .555 5½ Toronto 59 50 .541 7 Baltimore 38 71 .349 28

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 65 46 .586 _ Cleveland 53 55 .491 10½ Detroit 54 59 .478 12 Kansas City 47 62 .431 17 Minnesota 47 64 .423 18

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 66 45 .595 _ Oakland 63 48 .568 3 Seattle 58 54 .518 8½ Los Angeles 56 55 .505 10 Texas 39 72 .351 27

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 58 53 .523 _ New York 56 54 .509 1½ Atlanta 56 55 .505 2 Washington 50 61 .450 8 Miami 47 64 .423 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 66 45 .595 _ Cincinnati 60 51 .541 6 St. Louis 55 55 .500 10½ Chicago 52 60 .464 14½ Pittsburgh 41 70 .369 25

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 70 41 .631 _ Los Angeles 66 45 .595 4 San Diego 63 49 .563 7½ Colorado 50 61 .450 20 Arizona 35 77 .313 35½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4

Toronto 1, Boston 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Oakland 12, Texas 3

Detroit 2, Cleveland 1

Houston 4, Minnesota 0

Boston 2, Toronto 1, 8 innings, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 12, Baltimore 3

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 3

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati (Castillo 6-10) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-8) at Minnesota (Barnes 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 7-4) at Kansas City (Hernández 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 6:07 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Washington 3, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 2

Cincinnati 11, Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 7, Miami 4

San Francisco 9, Milwaukee 6, 11 innings

San Diego 6, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 3

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati (Castillo 6-10) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-4), 8:05 p.m.

Miami (Thompson 2-4) at San Diego (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.