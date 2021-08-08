All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|67
|44
|.604
|_
|Boston
|65
|48
|.575
|3
|New York
|61
|49
|.555
|5½
|Toronto
|59
|50
|.541
|7
|Baltimore
|38
|71
|.349
|28
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|65
|46
|.586
|_
|Cleveland
|53
|55
|.491
|10½
|Detroit
|54
|59
|.478
|12
|Kansas City
|47
|62
|.431
|17
|Minnesota
|47
|64
|.423
|18
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|66
|45
|.595
|_
|Oakland
|63
|48
|.568
|3
|Seattle
|58
|54
|.518
|8½
|Los Angeles
|56
|55
|.505
|10
|Texas
|39
|72
|.351
|27
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|58
|53
|.523
|_
|New York
|56
|54
|.509
|1½
|Atlanta
|56
|55
|.505
|2
|Washington
|50
|61
|.450
|8
|Miami
|47
|64
|.423
|11
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|66
|45
|.595
|_
|Cincinnati
|60
|51
|.541
|6
|St. Louis
|55
|55
|.500
|10½
|Chicago
|52
|60
|.464
|14½
|Pittsburgh
|41
|70
|.369
|25
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|70
|41
|.631
|_
|Los Angeles
|66
|45
|.595
|4
|San Diego
|63
|49
|.563
|7½
|Colorado
|50
|61
|.450
|20
|Arizona
|35
|77
|.313
|35½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4
Toronto 1, Boston 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Oakland 12, Texas 3
Detroit 2, Cleveland 1
Houston 4, Minnesota 0
Boston 2, Toronto 1, 8 innings, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 12, Baltimore 3
St. Louis 5, Kansas City 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 3
Sunday’s Games
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati (Castillo 6-10) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-8) at Minnesota (Barnes 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 7-4) at Kansas City (Hernández 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 6:07 p.m., 1st game
Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m., 2nd game
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Washington 3, Atlanta 2
St. Louis 5, Kansas City 2
Cincinnati 11, Pittsburgh 3
Colorado 7, Miami 4
San Francisco 9, Milwaukee 6, 11 innings
San Diego 6, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 3
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati (Castillo 6-10) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-4), 8:05 p.m.
Miami (Thompson 2-4) at San Diego (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
