2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | US women win 1st gold medal in volleyball | US women's basketball wins gold | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

August 8, 2021, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 67 44 .604 _
Boston 65 48 .575 3
New York 61 49 .555
Toronto 59 50 .541 7
Baltimore 38 71 .349 28

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 65 46 .586 _
Cleveland 53 55 .491 10½
Detroit 54 59 .478 12
Kansas City 47 62 .431 17
Minnesota 47 64 .423 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 66 45 .595 _
Oakland 63 48 .568 3
Seattle 58 54 .518
Los Angeles 56 55 .505 10
Texas 39 72 .351 27

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 58 53 .523 _
New York 56 54 .509
Atlanta 56 55 .505 2
Washington 50 61 .450 8
Miami 47 64 .423 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 66 45 .595 _
Cincinnati 60 51 .541 6
St. Louis 55 55 .500 10½
Chicago 52 60 .464 14½
Pittsburgh 41 70 .369 25

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 70 41 .631 _
Los Angeles 66 45 .595 4
San Diego 63 49 .563
Colorado 50 61 .450 20
Arizona 35 77 .313 35½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4

Toronto 1, Boston 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Oakland 12, Texas 3

Detroit 2, Cleveland 1

Houston 4, Minnesota 0

Boston 2, Toronto 1, 8 innings, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 12, Baltimore 3

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 3

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati (Castillo 6-10) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-8) at Minnesota (Barnes 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 7-4) at Kansas City (Hernández 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 6:07 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Washington 3, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 2

Cincinnati 11, Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 7, Miami 4

San Francisco 9, Milwaukee 6, 11 innings

San Diego 6, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 3

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati (Castillo 6-10) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-4), 8:05 p.m.

Miami (Thompson 2-4) at San Diego (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Space Force needs some shorter term investments to keep Congress happy

After 15 years of Best Places to Work, data findings consistently point to engagement needs

Feds could face prosecution, discipline for lying on new vaccine certification form

Military sexual assault commissioners urge officials not to get bogged down by UCMJ changes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up