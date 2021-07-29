2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US Rowing preview | What Biles' withdrawals mean | Today's Olympic schedule
Youth Olympics athlete dies after training accident in Cuba

The Associated Press

July 29, 2021, 4:37 AM

HAVANA, Cuba (AP) — Youth Olympics hammer thrower Alegna Osorio has died from head injuries sustained in a training accident, the Cuban national sports institute said on Thursday.

The 19-year-old Osorio was struck by a hammer at a track and field stadium in Cuba in April.

“We share this unbearable pain with her family,” said Osvaldo Vento, the president of Cuba’s national sports institute.

Osorio placed fourth in the girls’ event at the 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympics and took bronze at the Pan-American under-20 championships two years ago.

The teenager’s death was noted at the Tokyo Olympics by United States hammer thrower Gwen Berry ahead of her event starting on Sunday.

“Sending love to her family during this time. This is so sad,” Berry wrote on her Twitter account.

