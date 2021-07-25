Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 39 29 .574 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 39 29 .574 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 36 33 .522 3½ Round Rock (Texas) 34 35 .493 5½ El Paso (San Diego) 28 39 .418 10½ Albuquerque (Colorado) 28 30 .412 11 West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 43 26 .623 — Tacoma (Seattle) 36 32 .529 6½ Las Vegas (Oakland) 35 34 .507 8 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 34 35 .493 9 Sacramento (San Francisco) 29 39 .426 13½

Friday’s Games

Oklahoma City 14, Sugar Land 5

Salt Lake 12, Las Vegas 5, 1st game

Las Vegas 10, Salt Lake 1, 2nd game

Albuquerque at El Paso, ppd.

Reno 5, Round Rock 3

Tacoma 4, Sacramento 0

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land 6, Oklahoma City 4

Albuquerque 10, El Paso 6, game one

El Paso 3, Albuquerque 2, game two

Salt Lake 6, Las Vegas 0

Reno 2, Round Rock 1

Sacramento 8, Tacoma 2

Sunday’s Games

Sacramento at Tacoma, 3:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

