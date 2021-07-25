Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|39
|29
|.574
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|36
|33
|.522
|3½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|34
|35
|.493
|5½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|28
|39
|.418
|10½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|28
|30
|.412
|11
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|43
|26
|.623
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|36
|32
|.529
|6½
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|35
|34
|.507
|8
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|34
|35
|.493
|9
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|29
|39
|.426
|13½
___
|Friday’s Games
Oklahoma City 14, Sugar Land 5
Salt Lake 12, Las Vegas 5, 1st game
Las Vegas 10, Salt Lake 1, 2nd game
Albuquerque at El Paso, ppd.
Reno 5, Round Rock 3
Tacoma 4, Sacramento 0
|Saturday’s Games
Sugar Land 6, Oklahoma City 4
Albuquerque 10, El Paso 6, game one
El Paso 3, Albuquerque 2, game two
Salt Lake 6, Las Vegas 0
Reno 2, Round Rock 1
Sacramento 8, Tacoma 2
|Sunday’s Games
Sacramento at Tacoma, 3:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Round Rock at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
