Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

July 25, 2021, 1:46 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 39 29 .574
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 36 33 .522
Round Rock (Texas) 34 35 .493
El Paso (San Diego) 28 39 .418 10½
Albuquerque (Colorado) 28 30 .412 11
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 43 26 .623
Tacoma (Seattle) 36 32 .529
Las Vegas (Oakland) 35 34 .507 8
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 34 35 .493 9
Sacramento (San Francisco) 29 39 .426 13½

___

Friday’s Games

Oklahoma City 14, Sugar Land 5

Salt Lake 12, Las Vegas 5, 1st game

Las Vegas 10, Salt Lake 1, 2nd game

Albuquerque at El Paso, ppd.

Reno 5, Round Rock 3

Tacoma 4, Sacramento 0

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land 6, Oklahoma City 4

Albuquerque 10, El Paso 6, game one

El Paso 3, Albuquerque 2, game two

Salt Lake 6, Las Vegas 0

Reno 2, Round Rock 1

Sacramento 8, Tacoma 2

Sunday’s Games

Sacramento at Tacoma, 3:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

