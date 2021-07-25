Olympic Table Tennis Results

Monday
Men
Singles
Round 2
Kamal Achanta, India, def. Tiago Apolonia, Portugal, 2-11, 11-8, 11-5, 9-11, 11-6, 11-9.
Kirill Skachkov, Russia, def. Kanak Jha, United States, 11-9, 9-11, 11-9, 0-11, 11-7, 11-4.
Bojan Tokic, Slovenia, def. Tomislav Pucar, Croatia, 11-9, 11-8, 11-9, 12-10.
Yang Wang, Slovakia, def. David Powell, Australia, 11-4, 11-4, 11-3, 11-3.
Women
Singles
Round 2
Juan Liu, United States, def. Barbora Balazova, Slovakia, 11-9, 11-6, 11-9, 11-7.
Jian Fang Lay, Australia, def. Qian Li, Poland, 11-7, 11-6, 5-11, 10-12, 11-4, 11-4.
Lily Zhang, United States, def. Offiong Edem, Nigeria, 13-15, 11-2, 11-2, 11-8, 11-6.
Xiaoxin Yang, Monaco, def. Polina Trifonova, Bulgaria, 11-3, 6-11, 11-5, 11-4, 11-0.
