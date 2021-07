Friday Men Preliminary Pool C Switzerland (Adrian Heidrich; Mirco Gerson), def. Italy (Adrian Ignacio Carambula Raurich; Enrico Rossi), 21-14, 24-26,…

Friday

Men

Preliminary

Pool C

Switzerland (Adrian Heidrich; Mirco Gerson), def. Italy (Adrian Ignacio Carambula Raurich; Enrico Rossi), 21-14, 24-26, 15-13.

Women

Preliminary

Pool B

United States (Alix Klineman; April Ross), def. Netherlands (Sanne Keizer; Madelein Meppelink), 20-22, 21-17, 15-5.

