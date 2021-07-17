Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 42 21 .667 — San Jose (San Francisco) 41…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 42 21 .667 — San Jose (San Francisco) 41 23 .641 1½ Modesto (Seattle) 36 28 .562 6½ Stockton (Oakland) 25 38 .397 17 South Division W L Pct. GB Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 33 30 .524 — Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 33 30 .524 — Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 29 35 .453 4½ Visalia (Arizona) 15 49 .234 18½

___

Thursday’s Games

Inland Empire 10, Rancho Cucamonga 6

Fresno 18, Stockton 0

San Jose 10, Modesto 3

Lake Elsinore 12, Visalia 4

Friday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 15, Inland Empire 5

Fresno at Stockton, ppd.

San Jose 14, Modesto 3

Visalia 8, Lake Elsinore 5

Saturday’s Games

San Jose at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 2, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 8 p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.