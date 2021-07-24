High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 46 24 .657 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 37…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 46 24 .657 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 37 32 .536 8½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 30 40 .429 16 Wilmington (Washington) 29 41 .414 17 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 26 42 .382 19 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 49 21 .700 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 42 28 .600 7 Greenville (Boston) 36 33 .522 12½ Rome (Atlanta) 33 37 .471 16 Hickory (Texas) 31 38 .449 17½ Asheville (Houston) 28 39 .418 19½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 29 41 .414 20

Thursday’s Games

Hickory 12, Asheville 1

Winston-Salem 3, Jersey Shore 2

Brooklyn 10, Wilmington 2

Greensboro 12, Greenville 10

Hudson Valley 10, Aberdeen 9

Bowling Green 6, Rome 2

Friday’s Games

Hickory at Asheville, susp.

Jersey Shore 9, Winston-Salem 5

Brooklyn 5, Wilmington 4

Greenville 3, Greensboro 2, 10 innings

Aberdeen 3, Hudson Valley 1

Bowling Green 5, Rome 4

Saturday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Hickory at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hickory at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 6:35 p.m.

