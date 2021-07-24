2020 Olympics: How to watch Olympics | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | When to watch Katie Ledecky
Home » Sports » High-A East Glance

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

July 24, 2021, 12:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 46 24 .657
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 37 32 .536
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 30 40 .429 16
Wilmington (Washington) 29 41 .414 17
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 26 42 .382 19
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 49 21 .700
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 42 28 .600 7
Greenville (Boston) 36 33 .522 12½
Rome (Atlanta) 33 37 .471 16
Hickory (Texas) 31 38 .449 17½
Asheville (Houston) 28 39 .418 19½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 29 41 .414 20

___

Thursday’s Games

Hickory 12, Asheville 1

Winston-Salem 3, Jersey Shore 2

Brooklyn 10, Wilmington 2

Greensboro 12, Greenville 10

Hudson Valley 10, Aberdeen 9

Bowling Green 6, Rome 2

Friday’s Games

Hickory at Asheville, susp.

Jersey Shore 9, Winston-Salem 5

Brooklyn 5, Wilmington 4

Greenville 3, Greensboro 2, 10 innings

Aberdeen 3, Hudson Valley 1

Bowling Green 5, Rome 4

Saturday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Hickory at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hickory at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Agencies begin setting tentative reentry dates for federal employees

The story of how one small business is barely hanging on to its hopes of winning a spot on NITAAC’s CIO-SP4

Pentagon faces political battle to retire old weapons systems — and some newer ones

House task force pushes Pentagon to wean itself off Chinese sources

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up