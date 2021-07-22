Garage sale: Wizards, Caps, Mystics clean out closets

Monumental Sports is cleaning out its closets and having a garage sale. Merchandise from the Washington Capitals, Wizards, Mystics, Capital City Go-Go and Wizards District Gaming will be available.

You’ve probably been to a lot of events at Capital One Arena, but never one like this — the building is opening at 8 a.m. Friday for a 12-hour-long garage sale.

Sure, you don’t actually need T-shirts, posters or beer koozies from your favorite D.C. sports teams, but you know you want them — and since they’re on sale, why not, right?

You’ll pay as little as $1 and no more than $30 for merchandise from the Washington Capitals, Wizards, Mystics, Capital City Go-Go and Wizards District Gaming.

In addition to T-shirts, posters and koozies, there will be signed items from former players, lunchboxes, magnets, ice scrapers, toiletry bags, player bobbleheads, mini basketballs, kids club kits, framed team photos, signed items from former players, lanyards, sunglasses, water bottles, mugs, action figures, wristbands, bottle openers, rally towels, wine openers, toiletry bags, aprons, mini-books, scarves, cups and snow globes.

“As we ready Capital One Arena to reopen for a full capacity of fans for next season, we thought this would be a great way for our fans to swing by and pick up some great items and gifts, all benefiting a great cause,” Hunter Lochmann, chief marketing officer of Monumental Sports & Entertainment, said in a news release.

Items from entertainment events held at the arena over the years also will be on sale.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment said it’s cleaned out its closets, warehouses and storage areas and has slashed the prices on the items it found. Proceeds from the sale will go to the company’s foundation — which gives money to D.C.-area nonprofits.

Each table will have items selling for the same price: $1, $5, $15 and $30.

Only cashless payments will be accepted. Doors will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Enter through the main lobby entrance on F Street.