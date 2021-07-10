Coronavirus News: DC-area schools respond to CDC mask guidance | Six Flags mass vaccination site to close | COVID-19 vaccine booster not needed | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Danielson wins at French Lick to take Symetra money lead

The Associated Press

July 10, 2021, 6:47 PM

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (AP) — Casey Danielson won the Donald Ross Classic at French Lick Resort on Saturday to take Symetra Tour money lead.

Danielson closed with a 3-under 68 to finish at 10-under 203, a stroke head of Beth Wu and two ahead of Rachel Rohanna.

Danielson earned $37,500 to push her season total to $77,034, with the final top 10 earning LPGA Tour cards. The 26-year-old former Stanford star from Wisconsin also won the Symetra Classic in May in North Carolina.

Wu finished with a 68, and Rohanna shot 71.

The Symetra Tour and French Lick Resort announced a three-year deal Saturday for the French Lick Resort Stroke Play Championship, a 72-hole event that will start in 2022 with a record purse of $335,000 and $50,250 winner’s check.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

