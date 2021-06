SAN DIEGO (AP) — Hole: 17 Par: 4 Yards: 434 Average: 4.2 Difficulty: 5th Key fact: Jon Rahm made a…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Hole: 17

Par: 4

Yards: 434

Average: 4.2

Difficulty: 5th

Key fact: Jon Rahm made a 25-foot left-to-right breaker for birdie to tie Louis Oosthuizen for the lead. Oosthuizen hit his tee shot into the canyon for a bogey that was the deciding margin.

