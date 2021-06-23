CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Is it Normal Yet?: Sports at Capacity | Montgomery Co. update | DC offers new incentive to get vaccinated | DC region's vaccine progress
Tajouri-Shradi scores for 4th straight game, NYCFC wins

The Associated Press

June 23, 2021, 10:30 PM

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored for the fourth consecutive match and New York FC beat Atlanta United 1-0 on Wednesday night.

New York City (4-3-2) won for the second time in three games. Atlanta (2-2-5) had its five-game undefeated streak snapped.

Tajouri-Shradi scored in the 69th minute. Keaton Parks intercepted a pass near midfield and delivered it to Valentin Castellanos, who sent it past the defense for Tajouri-Shradi’s calm finish.

NYCFC outshot Atlanta 18-6, including Valentín Castellanos’ attempt off the post in the 84th.

