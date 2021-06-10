CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. update | Vaccine requirements for area hospital employees? | Md. numbers hit new lows | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » Stricker, 18, stuns Hurkacz…

Stricker, 18, stuns Hurkacz to reach Stuttgart quarterfinals

The Associated Press

June 10, 2021, 1:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Swiss teenager Dominic Stricker stunned the second-seeded Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open.

The 18-year-old Stricker, who is ranked 335th, once again showed his composure in the tiebreakers a day after beating Radu Albot 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) on his grass-court debut.

Stricker hit eight aces and saved five of the six break points he faced against Hurkacz to set up a meeting with Sam Querrey. The American defeated Australian qualifier James Duckworth 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Stricker was ranked No. 1,168 at the start of the season but is climbing rapidly. He also reached the quarterfinals on his ATP Tour main draw debut in Geneva three weeks ago.

Third-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated South Africa’s Lloyd Harris 6-3, 7-6 (4). The Canadian next plays sixth-seeded Ugo Humbert, who overcame home favorite Yannick Hanfmann 7-6 (9), 6-2.

Also, fourth-seeded Alex de Minaur won an all-Australian clash against Jordan Thompson 6-7 (8), 6-3, 6-4 for a quarterfinal against Austrian qualifier Jurij Rodionov.

The 142nd-ranked Rodionov was leading 5-3 when Germany’s Peter Gojowczyk had to retire.

Marin Cilic upset Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 6-2 and was awaiting the winner between Denis Shapovalov and Feliciano Lopez.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Congress has concerns about Air Force cuts to legacy systems to save money

OPM signs off on new flexibility designed to rehire former employees at higher grade levels

Veterans Affairs ramps up efforts for post-pandemic help

IRS seeks authority to fast-track more hires as its builds up depleted workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up