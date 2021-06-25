CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci to WTOP: Delta variant 'avoidable' if vaccinated | COVID-19 vaccine clinics at DC public schools | Gaylord Resort reopens for guests | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

June 25, 2021, 11:04 PM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 28 16 .636 
Down East (Texas) 25 20 .556
Fayetteville (Houston) 17 27 .386 11
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 13 32 .289 15½
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 28 16 .636 
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 25 19 .568 3
Salem (Boston) 24 22 .522 5
Fredericksburg (Washington) 14 32 .304 15
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 29 15 .659 
Columbia (Kansas City) 24 18 .571 4
Augusta (Atlanta) 20 25 .444
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 20 25 .444

___

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville 6, Kannapolis 2

Carolina 2, Down East 1, game 1

Down East 4, Carolina 3, game 2

Lynchburg 5, Salem 2

Delmarva 6, Fredricksburg 3

Columbia 6, Myrtle Beach 4

Augusta 7, Charleston 2

Friday’s Games

Kannapolis 5, Fayetteville 4

Carolina 7, Down East 6

Lynchburg 1, Salem 0

Delmarva 6, Fredricksburg 3

Columbia 6, Myrtle Beach 2

Charleston 9, Augusta 8

Saturday’s Games

Carolina at Down East, 6 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:35 p.m.

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fredricksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 1 p.m.

Fredricksburg at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 4:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

