Low-A East Glance

|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|28
|16
|.636
|
|Down East (Texas)
|25
|20
|.556
|3½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|17
|27
|.386
|11
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|13
|32
|.289
|15½
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|28
|16
|.636
|
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|25
|19
|.568
|3
|Salem (Boston)
|24
|22
|.522
|5
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|14
|32
|.304
|15
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|29
|15
|.659
|
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|24
|18
|.571
|4
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|20
|25
|.444
|9½
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|20
|25
|.444
|9½
|Thursday’s Games
Fayetteville 6, Kannapolis 2
Carolina 2, Down East 1, game 1
Down East 4, Carolina 3, game 2
Lynchburg 5, Salem 2
Delmarva 6, Fredricksburg 3
Columbia 6, Myrtle Beach 4
Augusta 7, Charleston 2
|Friday’s Games
Kannapolis 5, Fayetteville 4
Carolina 7, Down East 6
Lynchburg 1, Salem 0
Delmarva 6, Fredricksburg 3
Columbia 6, Myrtle Beach 2
Charleston 9, Augusta 8
|Saturday’s Games
Carolina at Down East, 6 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:35 p.m.
Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fredricksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.
Carolina at Down East, 1 p.m.
Fredricksburg at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 4:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
