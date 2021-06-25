Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 28 16 .636  Down East (Texas) 25 20…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 28 16 .636  Down East (Texas) 25 20 .556 3½ Fayetteville (Houston) 17 27 .386 11 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 13 32 .289 15½ North Division W L Pct. GB Delmarva (Baltimore) 28 16 .636  Lynchburg (Cleveland) 25 19 .568 3 Salem (Boston) 24 22 .522 5 Fredericksburg (Washington) 14 32 .304 15 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 29 15 .659  Columbia (Kansas City) 24 18 .571 4 Augusta (Atlanta) 20 25 .444 9½ Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 20 25 .444 9½

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville 6, Kannapolis 2

Carolina 2, Down East 1, game 1

Down East 4, Carolina 3, game 2

Lynchburg 5, Salem 2

Delmarva 6, Fredricksburg 3

Columbia 6, Myrtle Beach 4

Augusta 7, Charleston 2

Friday’s Games

Kannapolis 5, Fayetteville 4

Carolina 7, Down East 6

Lynchburg 1, Salem 0

Delmarva 6, Fredricksburg 3

Columbia 6, Myrtle Beach 2

Charleston 9, Augusta 8

Saturday’s Games

Carolina at Down East, 6 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:35 p.m.

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fredricksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 1 p.m.

Fredricksburg at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 4:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

