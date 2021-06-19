CORONAVIRUS: Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site | Library of Congress set to reopen | Universal primary care system for Prince George’s Co. | Life expectancy drops | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » Low-A East Glance

Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

June 19, 2021, 10:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 25 15 .625
Down East (Texas) 23 17 .575 2
Fayetteville (Houston) 15 25 .375 10
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 11 29 .275 14
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 25 14 .641
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 22 17 .564 3
Salem (Boston) 22 19 .537 4
Fredericksburg (Washington) 12 29 .293 14
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 26 13 .667
Columbia (Kansas City) 22 16 .579
Augusta (Atlanta) 19 22 .463 8
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 17 23 .425

___

Friday’s Games

Down East 15, Kannapolis 2

Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charleston 4, Myrtle Beach 0

Lynchburg 4, Fredericksburg 3

Salem 5, Delmarva 4

Columbia 5, Augusta 0

Saturday’s Games

Carolina 10, Fayetteville 6

Kannapolis 9, Down East 1

Lynchburg 8, Fredericksburg 2

Charleston 7, Myrtle Beach 3

Augusta 8, Columbia 3

Delmarva 4, Salem 2

Sunday’s Games

Kannapolis at Down East, 1 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

no games sceduled<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DIU rethinking cyber endpoint protections through advanced deception tools

USPS, GSA make 7 DC-area post offices permanent PIV card sites following pilot

DoD launches project to quickly shift AI from labs to real-world warfighting

Biden at last announces two MSPB nominees, enough to restore a quorum

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up