Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|25
|15
|.625
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|23
|17
|.575
|2
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|15
|25
|.375
|10
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|11
|29
|.275
|14
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|25
|14
|.641
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|22
|17
|.564
|3
|Salem (Boston)
|22
|19
|.537
|4
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|12
|29
|.293
|14
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|26
|13
|.667
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|22
|16
|.579
|3½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|19
|22
|.463
|8
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|17
|23
|.425
|9½
___
|Friday’s Games
Down East 15, Kannapolis 2
Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Charleston 4, Myrtle Beach 0
Lynchburg 4, Fredericksburg 3
Salem 5, Delmarva 4
Columbia 5, Augusta 0
|Saturday’s Games
Carolina 10, Fayetteville 6
Kannapolis 9, Down East 1
Lynchburg 8, Fredericksburg 2
Charleston 7, Myrtle Beach 3
Augusta 8, Columbia 3
Delmarva 4, Salem 2
|Sunday’s Games
Kannapolis at Down East, 1 p.m.
Fayetteville at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
no games sceduled<
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.