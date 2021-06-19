Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 25 15 .625 — Down East (Texas) 23 17…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 25 15 .625 — Down East (Texas) 23 17 .575 2 Fayetteville (Houston) 15 25 .375 10 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 11 29 .275 14 North Division W L Pct. GB Delmarva (Baltimore) 25 14 .641 — Lynchburg (Cleveland) 22 17 .564 3 Salem (Boston) 22 19 .537 4 Fredericksburg (Washington) 12 29 .293 14 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 26 13 .667 — Columbia (Kansas City) 22 16 .579 3½ Augusta (Atlanta) 19 22 .463 8 Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 17 23 .425 9½

___

Friday’s Games

Down East 15, Kannapolis 2

Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charleston 4, Myrtle Beach 0

Lynchburg 4, Fredericksburg 3

Salem 5, Delmarva 4

Columbia 5, Augusta 0

Saturday’s Games

Carolina 10, Fayetteville 6

Kannapolis 9, Down East 1

Lynchburg 8, Fredericksburg 2

Charleston 7, Myrtle Beach 3

Augusta 8, Columbia 3

Delmarva 4, Salem 2

Sunday’s Games

Kannapolis at Down East, 1 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

no games sceduled<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.