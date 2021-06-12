CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » Jones hits 3 home…

Jones hits 3 home runs, Stanford advances to Omaha

The Associated Press

June 12, 2021, 6:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Brock Jones hit three home runs, Alex Williams pitched a complete game shutout, and No. 9 seed Stanford advanced to the College World Series with a 9-0 win over No. 8 seed Texas Tech in Game 2 of the Lubbock Super Regional on Saturday.

Jones went 3-for-5 and scored four runs. His solo home run in the first, grand slam in the sixth and solo shot in the eighth accounted for all six of his RBIs.

Williams (4-2) allowed two hits, walked one, hit one batter and tied a career high with 10 strikeouts. It was his second complete game win in a postseason start. He went the distance in Stanford’s 12-3 win over Sacramento State to avoid elimination in the 2019 regional round.

The Cardinal (38-15) outscored Texas Tech 24-3 in the two-game series and will make their 17th trip to Omaha. It’s their first since 2008 after losses in the super regional round in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2019.

Starter Patrick Monteverde (7-4) went 3 2/3 innings and struck out seven for the Red Raiders (39-17).

____

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DoD's new electronic health record rollout is now about one-third complete

DHS on hunt for next generation of facial recognition technology

'Nowhere to go but up.' Biden's zero-emission federal fleet hits roadblocks

Biden to return diverted border wall money, spend down rest

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up