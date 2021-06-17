High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|22
|15
|.595
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|21
|16
|.568
|1
|Wilmington (Washington)
|20
|17
|.541
|2
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|16
|21
|.432
|6
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|11
|25
|.306
|10½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|26
|13
|.667
|—
|Greenville (Boston)
|22
|17
|.564
|4
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|21
|18
|.538
|5
|Rome (Atlanta)
|20
|19
|.513
|6
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|19
|20
|.487
|7
|Asheville (Houston)
|17
|21
|.447
|8½
|Hickory (Texas)
|13
|26
|.333
|13
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Rome 5, Bowling Green 0, game 1
Bowling Green at Rome, game 2
Asheville 7, Aberdeen 5
Winston-Salem 3, Greensboro 2
Wilmington 5, Brooklyn 2
Jersey Shore 6, Hudson Valley 4
Greenville 6, Hickory 5
|Thursday’s Games
Aberdeen 9, Asheville 8
Winston-Salem 5, Greensboro 3
Bowling Green 2, Rome 0
Wilmington 8, Brooklyn 4
Hudson Valley 3, Jersey Shore 2
Greenville 3, Hickory 1
|Friday’s Games
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 6 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Aberdeen at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 2 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.
