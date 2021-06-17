CORONAVIRUS: National Mall fields reopen in July | DC DMV walk-in service to return | Va. pharmacies expand hours | Area vaccination numbers
High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

June 17, 2021, 11:12 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 22 15 .595
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 21 16 .568 1
Wilmington (Washington) 20 17 .541 2
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 16 21 .432 6
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 11 25 .306 10½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 26 13 .667
Greenville (Boston) 22 17 .564 4
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 21 18 .538 5
Rome (Atlanta) 20 19 .513 6
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 19 20 .487 7
Asheville (Houston) 17 21 .447
Hickory (Texas) 13 26 .333 13

___

Wednesday’s Games

Rome 5, Bowling Green 0, game 1

Bowling Green at Rome, game 2

Asheville 7, Aberdeen 5

Winston-Salem 3, Greensboro 2

Wilmington 5, Brooklyn 2

Jersey Shore 6, Hudson Valley 4

Greenville 6, Hickory 5

Thursday’s Games

Aberdeen 9, Asheville 8

Winston-Salem 5, Greensboro 3

Bowling Green 2, Rome 0

Wilmington 8, Brooklyn 4

Hudson Valley 3, Jersey Shore 2

Greenville 3, Hickory 1

Friday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 6 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Aberdeen at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 2 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

