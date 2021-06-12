French Open Results

Saturday At Stade Roland Garros Paris Purse: €16,814,108 Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Saturday from French Open at…

Saturday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €16,814,108

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Saturday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Championship

Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (31), Russia, 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (6), France, def. Andrey Golubev and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 4-6, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

