French Open Results

Saturday
At Stade Roland Garros
Paris
Purse: €16,814,108
Surface: Red clay
PARIS (AP) _ Results Saturday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Championship
Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (31), Russia, 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Championship
Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (6), France, def. Andrey Golubev and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 4-6, 7-6 (1), 6-4.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.