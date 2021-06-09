CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. numbers hit new lows | US to purchase vaccines to share globally | DC-area vaccine numbers
Home » Sports » Double-A Northeast Glance

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

June 9, 2021, 11:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 20 11 .645
Portland (Boston) 20 12 .625 ½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 10 21 .323 10
New Hampshire (Toronto) 10 21 .323 10
Hartford (Colorado) 9 23 .281 11½
Reading (Philadelphia) 8 24 .250 12½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 22 8 .733
Erie (Detroit) 21 10 .677
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 20 11 .645
Akron (Cleveland) 18 12 .600 4
Richmond (San Francisco) 18 13 .581
Harrisburg (Washington) 10 20 .333 12

___

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Portland 9, New Hampshire 8

Altoona 7, Akron 6

Bowie 12, Binghamton 0

Richmond 4, Harrisburg 0

Reading 5, Hartford 2

Erie 8, Somerset 2

Wednesday’s Games

Portland 5, New Hampshire 4

Altoona 14, Akron 13

Binghamton 9, Bowie 1

Harrisburg at Richmond, ppd.

Reading 6, Hartford 5

Erie 4, Somerset 2

Thursday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Bowie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Somerset at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Bowie at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Somerset at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

USPS defends slower mail to achieve more reliable delivery

Congress has concerns about Air Force cuts to legacy systems to save money

IRS seeks authority to fast-track more hires as its builds up depleted workforce

VA says 10% budget boost will address pent up demand for health services during pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up