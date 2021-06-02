CP Women’s Open canceled for 2nd year in a row

VAMCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The LPGA Tour’s CP Women’s Open was canceled Wednesday because of logistical challenges and border…

VAMCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The LPGA Tour’s CP Women’s Open was canceled Wednesday because of logistical challenges and border restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was scheduled for Vancouver’s Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club on Aug. 26-29. Golf Canada and Canadian Pacific said Shaughnessy will host the 2023 event and that CP has its extended title sponsorship an additional year through 2024.

The 2000 event also was canceled.

Earlier, Golf Canada canceled the PGA Tour’s RBC Canadian Open scheduled for June 10-13 at St. George’s in Toronto.

