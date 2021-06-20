All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 43 29 .597 _ Tampa Bay 43 30 .589 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 43 29 .597 _ Tampa Bay 43 30 .589 ½ New York 38 33 .535 4½ Toronto 35 35 .500 7 Baltimore 23 48 .324 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 43 29 .597 _ Cleveland 39 30 .565 2½ Kansas City 32 38 .457 10 Minnesota 30 41 .423 12½ Detroit 30 42 .417 13

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 43 28 .606 _ Oakland 44 29 .603 _ Seattle 38 36 .514 6½ Los Angeles 36 36 .500 7½ Texas 25 46 .352 18

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 36 29 .554 _ Philadelphia 34 35 .493 4 Atlanta 33 36 .478 5 Washington 33 36 .478 5 Miami 31 40 .437 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 40 32 .556 _ Milwaukee 40 32 .556 _ St. Louis 36 36 .500 4 Cincinnati 35 35 .500 4 Pittsburgh 25 45 .357 14

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 46 26 .639 _ Los Angeles 44 27 .620 1½ San Diego 42 32 .568 5 Colorado 30 43 .411 16½ Arizona 20 53 .274 26½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 5

Minnesota 3, Texas 2

Boston 7, Kansas City 1

Toronto 10, Baltimore 7

Pittsburgh 6, Cleveland 3

Houston 7, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 8, Detroit 3

Seattle 6, Tampa Bay 5, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Yankees 2, Oakland 1

Toronto 7, Baltimore 4

Houston 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 4, Texas 2

Kansas City 7, Boston 3

Seattle 6, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings

Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 3, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Houston (Odorizzi 1-3) at Baltimore (Akin 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 10-2) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-5), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 7-6) at Texas (Gibson 4-0), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 7-2) at Minnesota (Happ 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Miami 11, Chicago Cubs 1

Pittsburgh 6, Cleveland 3

Philadelphia 13, San Francisco 6

Washington 6, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5

Milwaukee 6, Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 3

St. Louis at Atlanta, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 9, Atlanta 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 0

Milwaukee 7, Colorado 6

San Francisco 11, Philadelphia 2

San Diego 3, Cincinnati 2

L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 8

Atlanta 1, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (Anderson 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 6-2), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland (Civale 10-2) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-5), 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Muller 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (Mahle 7-2) at Minnesota (Happ 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-4) at Arizona (Kelly 2-7), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-2) at San Diego (Darvish 6-2), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

