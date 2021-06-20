All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|43
|29
|.597
|_
|Tampa Bay
|43
|30
|.589
|½
|New York
|38
|33
|.535
|4½
|Toronto
|35
|35
|.500
|7
|Baltimore
|23
|48
|.324
|19½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|43
|29
|.597
|_
|Cleveland
|39
|30
|.565
|2½
|Kansas City
|32
|38
|.457
|10
|Minnesota
|30
|41
|.423
|12½
|Detroit
|30
|42
|.417
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|43
|28
|.606
|_
|Oakland
|44
|29
|.603
|_
|Seattle
|38
|36
|.514
|6½
|Los Angeles
|36
|36
|.500
|7½
|Texas
|25
|46
|.352
|18
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|36
|29
|.554
|_
|Philadelphia
|34
|35
|.493
|4
|Atlanta
|33
|36
|.478
|5
|Washington
|33
|36
|.478
|5
|Miami
|31
|40
|.437
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|40
|32
|.556
|_
|Milwaukee
|40
|32
|.556
|_
|St. Louis
|36
|36
|.500
|4
|Cincinnati
|35
|35
|.500
|4
|Pittsburgh
|25
|45
|.357
|14
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|46
|26
|.639
|_
|Los Angeles
|44
|27
|.620
|1½
|San Diego
|42
|32
|.568
|5
|Colorado
|30
|43
|.411
|16½
|Arizona
|20
|53
|.274
|26½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 5
Minnesota 3, Texas 2
Boston 7, Kansas City 1
Toronto 10, Baltimore 7
Pittsburgh 6, Cleveland 3
Houston 7, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Angels 8, Detroit 3
Seattle 6, Tampa Bay 5, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Yankees 2, Oakland 1
Toronto 7, Baltimore 4
Houston 8, Chicago White Sox 2
Minnesota 4, Texas 2
Kansas City 7, Boston 3
Seattle 6, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings
Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 3, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Houston (Odorizzi 1-3) at Baltimore (Akin 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 10-2) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-5), 8:05 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 7-6) at Texas (Gibson 4-0), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 7-2) at Minnesota (Happ 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Miami 11, Chicago Cubs 1
Pittsburgh 6, Cleveland 3
Philadelphia 13, San Francisco 6
Washington 6, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5
Milwaukee 6, Colorado 5
L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 3
St. Louis at Atlanta, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 2
St. Louis 9, Atlanta 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 0
Milwaukee 7, Colorado 6
San Francisco 11, Philadelphia 2
San Diego 3, Cincinnati 2
L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 8
Atlanta 1, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Atlanta (Anderson 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 6-2), 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Cleveland (Civale 10-2) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-5), 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Muller 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati (Mahle 7-2) at Minnesota (Happ 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-4) at Arizona (Kelly 2-7), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-2) at San Diego (Darvish 6-2), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
