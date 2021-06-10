CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. update | Vaccine requirements for area hospital employees? | Md. numbers hit new lows | COVID vaccine numbers
Atlanta midfielder Emerson Hyndman tears knee ligament

The Associated Press

June 10, 2021, 4:06 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta midfielder Emerson Hyndman injured a knee during training and needs surgery.

The team said Thursday he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Hyndman has one goal in seven games this season, his third with Atlanta following stints with Fulham (2014-16), Glasgow Rangers (2016-17), Bournemouth (2017-19) and Hibernian (2018).

Hyndman has two appearances for the United States but none since 2016. He is a grandson of former Dallas coach Schellas Hyndman.

