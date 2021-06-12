CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Anderson tops Pro Stock qualifying in New England Nationals

The Associated Press

June 12, 2021, 6:21 PM

EPPING, N.H. (AP) — Pro Stock points leader Greg Anderson took the No. 1 spot in qualifying Saturday in the at NHRA New England Nationals at New England Dragway.

Anderson had a run of 6.526 seconds at 209.10 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro. for his fifth No. 1 qualifier in six races this year and 110th overall.

“I certainly can’t complain,” said Anderson, a two-time winner at New England Dragway. “It’s pretty much a dream scenario to start the season. I’ve made a couple of mistakes on the driver end, otherwise, we could a seriously good run going already, but I’ve got a lot of time yet to win some races out here. This car has been pretty bad to the bone all year and it’s a beautiful looking car.”

Billy Torrence took the No. 1 spot in Top Fuel and Matt Hagan topped the Funny Car field, both with their runs Friday. Torrence had a 3.744 at 324.98, and Hagan ran a 3.891 at 331.53 in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye.

