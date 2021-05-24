MEMORIAL DAY: Arlington National Cemetery eases restrictions | Lifeguards ready in OC | 'Safe Sun Week' | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Home » Sports » U.Md. will play home…

U.Md. will play home games at full capacity starting in fall

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

May 24, 2021, 11:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The University of Maryland’s athletic teams will host home games at full capacity starting in the fall, the university announced on Monday.

The lifting of COVID-19 gathering and distancing restrictions in Prince George’s County made the move possible, the university said.

Masks will still be required for anyone older than 5, including those who are vaccinated, the university said, citing county health regulations.

“We knew the day would come when we could welcome our loyal Terp fans back to our venues at full capacity in a safe manner,” University of Maryland Athletic Director Damon Evans said in the statement. “This is wonderful news for our community and the entire state of Maryland. We are excited to have every seat available for our Terp Family to come out and cheer on our Terrapins.”

The football team plays seven games at home in College Park, starting with West Virginia Sept. 4 and concluding with Michigan Nov. 20.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Cyber dashboards exemplifies CDM’s evolution under Cox

Veterans Affairs says no evidence of data loss from SolarWinds hack

IRS plans 'significant hiring' to stay ahead of 52K employees expected to leave in coming years

7 ways to modernize the federal financial workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up