U.Md. will play home games at full capacity starting in fall

The lifting of gathering and distancing restrictions in Prince George’s County means the University of Maryland’s athletic teams, including football and basketball, will return to full-capacity home games starting in the fall.

The University of Maryland’s athletic teams will host home games at full capacity starting in the fall, the university announced on Monday.

The lifting of COVID-19 gathering and distancing restrictions in Prince George’s County made the move possible, the university said.

Masks will still be required for anyone older than 5, including those who are vaccinated, the university said, citing county health regulations.

“We knew the day would come when we could welcome our loyal Terp fans back to our venues at full capacity in a safe manner,” University of Maryland Athletic Director Damon Evans said in the statement. “This is wonderful news for our community and the entire state of Maryland. We are excited to have every seat available for our Terp Family to come out and cheer on our Terrapins.”

The football team plays seven games at home in College Park, starting with West Virginia Sept. 4 and concluding with Michigan Nov. 20.