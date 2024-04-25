NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 6 (221½) Milwaukee at DALLAS 4½ (210½) LA Clippers at PHOENIX 4…

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 6 (221½) Milwaukee at DALLAS 4½ (210½) LA Clippers at PHOENIX 4 (207) Minnesota

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Kansas City -112 at DETROIT -104 at BALTIMORE -255 Oakland +210 Tampa Bay -250 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +205 Minnesota -110 at LA ANGELS -106

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE St. Louis -118 at N.Y METS +100 at MIAMI -172 Washington +144 Philadelphia -112 at SAN DIEGO -104 at SAN FRANCISCO -154 Pittsburgh +130

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Dodgers -130 at TORONTO +110 Chicago Cubs -110 at BOSTON -106 at ATLANTA -205 Cleveland +172 at TEXAS -164 Cincinnati +138 N.Y Yankees -126 at MILWAUKEE +108 Arizona -132 at SEATTLE +112

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE New York -176 at WASHINGTON +146 at NASHVILLE -115 Vancouver -104 at COLORADO -170 Winnipeg +140 Edmonton -128 at LOS ANGELES +106

