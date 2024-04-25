NBA
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at INDIANA
|6
|(221½)
|Milwaukee
|at DALLAS
|4½
|(210½)
|LA Clippers
|at PHOENIX
|4
|(207)
|Minnesota
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Kansas City
|-112
|at DETROIT
|-104
|at BALTIMORE
|-255
|Oakland
|+210
|Tampa Bay
|-250
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+205
|Minnesota
|-110
|at LA ANGELS
|-106
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|-118
|at N.Y METS
|+100
|at MIAMI
|-172
|Washington
|+144
|Philadelphia
|-112
|at SAN DIEGO
|-104
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-154
|Pittsburgh
|+130
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Dodgers
|-130
|at TORONTO
|+110
|Chicago Cubs
|-110
|at BOSTON
|-106
|at ATLANTA
|-205
|Cleveland
|+172
|at TEXAS
|-164
|Cincinnati
|+138
|N.Y Yankees
|-126
|at MILWAUKEE
|+108
|Arizona
|-132
|at SEATTLE
|+112
National Hockey League (NHL)
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|New York
|-176
|at WASHINGTON
|+146
|at NASHVILLE
|-115
|Vancouver
|-104
|at COLORADO
|-170
|Winnipeg
|+140
|Edmonton
|-128
|at LOS ANGELES
|+106
