Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 25, 2024, 11:57 PM

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at INDIANA 6 (221½) Milwaukee
at DALLAS (210½) LA Clippers
at PHOENIX 4 (207) Minnesota

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Kansas City -112 at DETROIT -104
at BALTIMORE -255 Oakland +210
Tampa Bay -250 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +205
Minnesota -110 at LA ANGELS -106

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis -118 at N.Y METS +100
at MIAMI -172 Washington +144
Philadelphia -112 at SAN DIEGO -104
at SAN FRANCISCO -154 Pittsburgh +130

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Dodgers -130 at TORONTO +110
Chicago Cubs -110 at BOSTON -106
at ATLANTA -205 Cleveland +172
at TEXAS -164 Cincinnati +138
N.Y Yankees -126 at MILWAUKEE +108
Arizona -132 at SEATTLE +112

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
New York -176 at WASHINGTON +146
at NASHVILLE -115 Vancouver -104
at COLORADO -170 Winnipeg +140
Edmonton -128 at LOS ANGELES +106

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook, https://sports.betmgm.com/en/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

