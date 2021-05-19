Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Round Rock (Texas) 9 3 .750 — El Paso (San Diego)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Round Rock (Texas) 9 3 .750 — El Paso (San Diego) 8 3 .727 ½ Sugar Land (Houston) 7 5 .583 1 Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 3 9 .250 6 Albuquerque (Colorado) 1 10 .091 7½ West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 9 3 .750 — Las Vegas (Oakland) 6 6 .500 3 Sacramento (San Francisco) 6 6 .500 3 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 5 7 .417 4 Tacoma (Seattle) 5 7 .417 4

Monday’s Games

Round Rock 6, Sugar Land 4

Round Rock 5, Sugar Land 4

Oklahoma City 7, Sacramento 6

Tacoma 7, Salt Lake 3

El Paso 9, Albuquerque 3

Las Vegas 8, Reno 2

Tuesday’s Games

Reno 18, Las Vegas 3

Round Rock 8, Sugar Land 5

Sacramento 6, Oklahoma City 1

Salt Lake 9, Tacoma 3

Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

El Paso at Sugarland, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.

Round Rock at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

