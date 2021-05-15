CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Marine Corps Marathon update | In-person learning for Loudoun Co. schools | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

May 15, 2021, 1:42 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 7 1 .875
El Paso (San Diego) 5 3 .625 2
Round Rock (Texas) 5 3 .625 2
Albuquerque (Colorado) 1 7 .125 6
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 1 7 .125 6
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 7 1 .875
Las Vegas (Oakland) 4 4 .500 3
Sacramento (San Francisco) 4 4 .500 3
Tacoma (Seattle) 4 4 .500 3
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 2 6 .250 5

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land 10, Round Rock 4

Sacramento 5, Oklahoma City 2

Tacoma 15, Salt Lake 5

El Paso 5, Albuquerque 3

Reno 8, Las Vegas 5

Friday’s Games

Sugar Land 5, Round Rock 1

Sacramento 5, Oklahoma City 2

Salt Lake 6, Tacoma 4

El Paso 6, Albuquerque 3

Reno 10, Las Vegas 7

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas at Reno, 7:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 3:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

