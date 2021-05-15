Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 7 1 .875 — El Paso (San Diego)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 7 1 .875 — El Paso (San Diego) 5 3 .625 2 Round Rock (Texas) 5 3 .625 2 Albuquerque (Colorado) 1 7 .125 6 Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 1 7 .125 6 West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 7 1 .875 — Las Vegas (Oakland) 4 4 .500 3 Sacramento (San Francisco) 4 4 .500 3 Tacoma (Seattle) 4 4 .500 3 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 2 6 .250 5

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land 10, Round Rock 4

Sacramento 5, Oklahoma City 2

Tacoma 15, Salt Lake 5

El Paso 5, Albuquerque 3

Reno 8, Las Vegas 5

Friday’s Games

Sugar Land 5, Round Rock 1

Sacramento 5, Oklahoma City 2

Salt Lake 6, Tacoma 4

El Paso 6, Albuquerque 3

Reno 10, Las Vegas 7

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas at Reno, 7:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 3:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

