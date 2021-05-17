CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Audi Field mask update | DC restrictions lifted | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Sagan wins 10th stage of Giro; Bernal loses a second of lead

The Associated Press

May 17, 2021, 12:30 PM

FOLIGNO, Italy (AP) — Peter Sagan won the 10th stage of the Giro d’Italia in a sprint Monday, while Egan Bernal had one second shaved off his overall lead.

Remco Evenepoel earned one second more than Bernal in an intermediate sprint and is now 14 seconds behind the Ineos Grenadiers rider.

Sagan surged ahead of Fernando Gaviria in sight of the finish line after the undulating 139-kilometer (86-mile) route from L’Aquila to Foligno.

Gaviria crossed second and Davide Cimolai was third, all with the same time of 3 hours, 10 minutes.

It was the 18th stage win for Sagan at Grand Tours — 12 at the Tour de France, four at the Spanish Vuelta and two at the Giro.

Tuesday is the race’s first rest day.

The Giro finishes on May 30 in Milan with an individual time trial.

