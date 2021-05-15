Preakness Stakes Winners

2021 — Rombauer 2020 — Swiss Skydiver 2019 — War of Will 2018 — Justify 2017 — Cloud Computing 2016…

2021 — Rombauer

2020 — Swiss Skydiver

2019 — War of Will

2018 — Justify

2017 — Cloud Computing

2016 — Exaggerator

2015 — American Pharoah

2014 — California Chrome

2013 — Oxbow

2012 — I’ll Have Another

2011 — Shackleford

2010 — Lookin at Lucky

2009 — Rachel Alexandra

2008 — Big Brown

2007 — Curlin

2006 — Bernardini

2005 — Afleet Alex

2004 — Smarty Jones

2003 — Funny Cide

2002 — War Emblem

2001 — Point Given

2000 — Red Bullet

1999 — Charismatic

1998 — Real Quiet

1997 — Silver Charm

1996 — Louis Quatorze

1995 — Timber Country

1994 — Tabasco Cat

1993 — Prairie Bayou

1992 — Pine Bluff

1991 — Hansel

1990 — Summer Squall

1989 — Sunday Silence

1988 — Risen Star

1987 — Alysheba

1986 — Snow Chief

1985 — Tank’s Prospect

1984 — Gate Dancer

1983 — Deputed Testamony

1982 — Aloma’s Ruler

1981 — Pleasant Colony

1980 — Codex

1979 — Spectacular Bid

1978 — Affirmed

1977 — Seattle Slew

1976 — Elocutionist

1975 — Master Derby

1974 — Little Current

1973 — Secretariat

1972 — Bee Bee Bee

1971 — Canonero II

1970 — Personality

1969 — Majestic Prince

1968 — Forward Pass

1967 — Damascus

1966 — Kauai King

1965 — Tom Rolfe

1964 — Northern Dancer

1963 — Candy Spots

1962 — Greek Money

1961 — Carry Back

1960 — Bally Ache

1959 — Royal Orbit

1958 — Tim Tam

1957 — Bold Ruler

1956 — Fabius

1955 — Nashua

1954 — Hasty Road

1953 — Native Dancer

1952 — Blue Man

1951 — Bold

1950 — Hill Prince

1949 — Capot

1948 — Citation

1947 — Faultless

1946 — Assault

1945 — Polynesian

1944 — Pensive

1943 — Count Fleet

1942 — Alsab

1941 — Whirlaway

1940 — Bimelech

1939 — Challedon

1938 — Dauber

1937 — War Admiral

1936 — Bold Venture

1935 — Omaha

1934 — High Quest

1933 — Head Play

1932 — Burgoo King

1931 — Mate

1930 — Gallant Fox

1929 — Dr. Freeland

1928 — Victorian

1927 — Bostonian

1926 — Display

1925 — Coventry

1924 — Nellie Morse

1923 — Vigil

1922 — Pillory

1921 — Broomspun

1920 — Man o’ War

1919 — Sir Barton

1918 — War Cloud and Jack Hare, Jr.

1917 — Kalitan

1916 — Damrosch

1915 — Rhine Maiden

1914 — Holiday

1913 — Buskin

1912 — Colonel Holloway

1911 — Watervale

1910 — Lay Master

1909 — Effendi

1908 — Royal Tourist

1907 — Don Enrique

1906 — Whimsical

1905 — Cairngorm

1904 — Bryn Mawr

1903 — Flocarline

1902 — Old England

1901 — The Parader

1900 — Hindus

1899 — Half Time

1898 — Sly Fox

1897 — Paul Kauver

1896 — Margrave

1895 — Belmar

1894 — Assignee

1893-91 — No Races Held

1890 — Montague

1889 — Buddhist

1888 — Refund

1887 — Dubine

1886 — The Bard

1885 — Tecumseh

1884 — Knight of Ellerslie

1883 — Jacobus

1882 — Vanguard

1881 — Saunterer

1880 — Grenada

1879 — Harold

1878 — Duke of Magenta

1877 — Cloverbrook

1876 — Shirley

1875 — Tom Ochiltree

1874 — Culpepper

1873 — Survivor

