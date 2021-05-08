CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pandemic drinking's impact | Vaccinations for kids 12 and up | DC leaders react to mask guidance | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Obrian lifts Dallas to 1-1 tie against Dynamo

The Associated Press

May 8, 2021, 6:39 PM

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jáder Obrian scored the tying goal late in the first half and Dallas held on for a 1-1 draw with the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

Joe Corona’s header in the 33rd minute connected with defender Bressan’s arm and Fabrice-Jean Picault converted the penalty kick into the right corner in the 34th to open the scoring for the Dynamo (1-1-2). Picault, who joined the Dynamo in the offseason, scored twice for Dallas against Houston when the teams met last season on Oct. 31.

Obrian leveled it for Dallas (1-1-2) in the 42nd minute, tapping in Bryan Acosta’s cross after it was slightly deflected by Dynamo goalkeeper Marko Maric.

