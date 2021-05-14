MLS Leaders

Through Thursday, May 13 Goals Javier Hernandez, LA 6 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 5 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 4 Caden Clark, NYR…

Through Thursday, May 13

Goals Javier Hernandez, LA 6 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 5 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 4 Caden Clark, NYR 3 Cristian Dajome, VAN 3 Jesus Medina, NYC 3 Nani, ORL 3 Rubio Rubin, RSL 3

17 players tied with 2

Assists Fabio, NYR 4 Cade Cowell, SJ 3 Damir Kreilach, RSL 3

13 players tied with 2

___

Shots Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 29 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 21 Edison Flores, DC 18 Adam Buksa, NE 17 Emanuel Reynoso, MIN 17 Robert Beric, CHI 15 Randall Leal, NSH 15 Memo Rodriguez, HOU 15 Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 14 Robin Lod, MIN 14 Alan Pulido, KC 14 Daniel Salloi, KC 14

___

Shots on Goal Randall Leal, NSH 11 Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 11 Valentin Castellanos, NYC 10 Cade Cowell, SJ 8 Cristian Dajome, VAN 7 Javier Hernandez, LA 7 Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 7 Caden Clark, NYR 6 Cristian Espinoza, SJ 6 Jesus Medina, NYC 6 Nani, ORL 6 Maximiliano Urruti, HOU 6

___

Cautions Eric Remedi, SJ 4 Chase Gasper, MIN 3 Anibal Godoy, NSH 3 Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF 3 Gregore, MCF 3 Eduardo Lopez, SJ 3 Jamiro Monteiro, PHI 3

29 players tied with 2

___

Cards Y R TOTAL Eric Remedi, SJ 4 0 4 Chase Gasper, MIN 3 0 3 Anibal Godoy, NSH 3 0 3 Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF 3 0 3 Gregore, MCF 3 0 3 Eduardo Lopez, SJ 3 0 3 Jamiro Monteiro, PHI 3 0 3

33 players tied with 2

___

Goals-Allowed Avg. Stefan Frei, SEA 0.40 Pedro Gallese, ORL 0.50 Sean Johnson, NYC 0.75 Eloy Room, CLB 0.75 Maxime Crepeau, VAN 0.80 Phelipe Megiolaro, DAL 0.86 Andre Blake, PHI 1.00 Brad Guzan, ATL 1.00 Marko Maric, HOU 1.00 Pablo Sisniega, LFC 1.00 Joe Willis, NSH 1.00

___

Shutouts Stefan Frei, SEA 3 Andre Blake, PHI 2 Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR 2 Maxime Crepeau, VAN 2 Pedro Gallese, ORL 2 Sean Johnson, NYC 2 Eloy Room, CLB 2 Joe Willis, NSH 2 William Yarbrough, COL 2

12 players tied with 1

___

Saves Jonathan Bond, LA 20 Brad Stuver, ATX 20 Andre Blake, PHI 19 Maxime Crepeau, VAN 17 Stefan Frei, SEA 17 Brad Guzan, ATL 17 Bobby Shuttleworth, CHI 17 Matt Turner, NE 16 Marko Maric, HOU 15 JT Marcinkowski, SJ 14

___

