MLS Leaders

Through Thursday, May 13
|Goals
|Javier Hernandez, LA
|6
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|5
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|4
|Caden Clark, NYR
|3
|Cristian Dajome, VAN
|3
|Jesus Medina, NYC
|3
|Nani, ORL
|3
|Rubio Rubin, RSL
|3
17 players tied with 2
|Assists
|Fabio, NYR
|4
|Cade Cowell, SJ
|3
|Damir Kreilach, RSL
|3
13 players tied with 2
___
|Shots
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|29
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|21
|Edison Flores, DC
|18
|Adam Buksa, NE
|17
|Emanuel Reynoso, MIN
|17
|Robert Beric, CHI
|15
|Randall Leal, NSH
|15
|Memo Rodriguez, HOU
|15
|Gonzalo Higuain, MCF
|14
|Robin Lod, MIN
|14
|Alan Pulido, KC
|14
|Daniel Salloi, KC
|14
___
|Shots on Goal
|Randall Leal, NSH
|11
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|11
|Valentin Castellanos, NYC
|10
|Cade Cowell, SJ
|8
|Cristian Dajome, VAN
|7
|Javier Hernandez, LA
|7
|Gonzalo Higuain, MCF
|7
|Caden Clark, NYR
|6
|Cristian Espinoza, SJ
|6
|Jesus Medina, NYC
|6
|Nani, ORL
|6
|Maximiliano Urruti, HOU
|6
___
|Cautions
|Eric Remedi, SJ
|4
|Chase Gasper, MIN
|3
|Anibal Godoy, NSH
|3
|Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF
|3
|Gregore, MCF
|3
|Eduardo Lopez, SJ
|3
|Jamiro Monteiro, PHI
|3
29 players tied with 2
___
|Cards
|Y
|R
|TOTAL
|Eric Remedi, SJ
|4
|0
|4
|Chase Gasper, MIN
|3
|0
|3
|Anibal Godoy, NSH
|3
|0
|3
|Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, MCF
|3
|0
|3
|Gregore, MCF
|3
|0
|3
|Eduardo Lopez, SJ
|3
|0
|3
|Jamiro Monteiro, PHI
|3
|0
|3
33 players tied with 2
___
|Goals-Allowed Avg.
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|0.40
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|0.50
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|0.75
|Eloy Room, CLB
|0.75
|Maxime Crepeau, VAN
|0.80
|Phelipe Megiolaro, DAL
|0.86
|Andre Blake, PHI
|1.00
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|1.00
|Marko Maric, HOU
|1.00
|Pablo Sisniega, LFC
|1.00
|Joe Willis, NSH
|1.00
___
|Shutouts
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|3
|Andre Blake, PHI
|2
|Carlos Miguel Coronel, NYR
|2
|Maxime Crepeau, VAN
|2
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|2
|Sean Johnson, NYC
|2
|Eloy Room, CLB
|2
|Joe Willis, NSH
|2
|William Yarbrough, COL
|2
12 players tied with 1
___
|Saves
|Jonathan Bond, LA
|20
|Brad Stuver, ATX
|20
|Andre Blake, PHI
|19
|Maxime Crepeau, VAN
|17
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|17
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|17
|Bobby Shuttleworth, CHI
|17
|Matt Turner, NE
|16
|Marko Maric, HOU
|15
|JT Marcinkowski, SJ
|14
___
