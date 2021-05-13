CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC lifts mask mandate | Montgomery Co. eases more restrictions | Pandemic weight gain advice for parents | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
MATCHDAY: Man City at Newcastle looking ahead to CL final

The Associated Press

May 13, 2021, 7:24 PM

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:

ENGLAND

Manchester City plays its first game since reclaiming the Premier League trophy when it travels to Newcastle. Pep Guardiola is celebrating his eighth major trophy as City manager after his team was confirmed as English champions for a third time in four years on Tuesday. City also won the League Cup for a fourth year in succession last month and will have a chance to add the Champions League crown in the final against Chelsea in two weeks. Guardiola may start to rotate his squad in preparation for the May 29 final in Porto. Playmaker Kevin De Bruyne is still not fully fit after missing last week’s loss to Chelsea through fatigue. Defender John Stones is available again at Newcastle after completing a three-match domestic suspension. Newcastle is 12 points clear of the relegation zone with three games to go.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

