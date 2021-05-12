Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 4 3 .571 — Modesto (Seattle) 4 3 .571…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 4 3 .571 — Modesto (Seattle) 4 3 .571 — San Jose (San Francisco) 3 3 .500 ½ Stockton (Oakland) 2 4 .333 1½ South Division W L Pct. GB Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 5 1 .833 — Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 4 2 .667 1 Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 2 3 .400 2½ Visalia (Arizona) 1 6 .143 4½

Tuesday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 6, Modesto 2

Fresno 8, Visalia 2

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.

Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

