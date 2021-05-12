CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: CDC's science on no masks for those vaccinated | Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

May 12, 2021, 12:57 AM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 4 3 .571
Modesto (Seattle) 4 3 .571
San Jose (San Francisco) 3 3 .500 ½
Stockton (Oakland) 2 4 .333
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 5 1 .833
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 4 2 .667 1
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 2 3 .400
Visalia (Arizona) 1 6 .143

___

Tuesday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 6, Modesto 2

Fresno 8, Visalia 2

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.

Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Modesto at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

