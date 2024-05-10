PGA Championship, Yardage and Par

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Yardage and par at Valhalla Golf Club, site of the 106th PGA Championship to be played…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Yardage and par at Valhalla Golf Club, site of the 106th PGA Championship to be played May 16-19:

Hole Par Yd 1 4 484 2 4 500 3 3 208 4 4 372 5 4 463 6 4 495 7 5 597 8 3 190 9 4 415 Out 35 3724 10 5 590 11 3 211 12 4 494 13 4 351 14 3 254 15 4 435 16 4 508 17 4 472 18 5 570 In 36 3885 Total 71 7609

