PGA Championship, Yardage and Par

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Yardage and par at Valhalla Golf Club, site of the 106th PGA Championship to be played May 16-19:
|Hole
|Par
|Yd
|1
|4
|484
|2
|4
|500
|3
|3
|208
|4
|4
|372
|5
|4
|463
|6
|4
|495
|7
|5
|597
|8
|3
|190
|9
|4
|415
|Out
|35
|3724
|10
|5
|590
|11
|3
|211
|12
|4
|494
|13
|4
|351
|14
|3
|254
|15
|4
|435
|16
|4
|508
|17
|4
|472
|18
|5
|570
|In
|36
|3885
|Total
|71
|7609
