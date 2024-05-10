Live Radio
PGA Championship, Yardage and Par

The Associated Press

May 10, 2024, 7:32 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Yardage and par at Valhalla Golf Club, site of the 106th PGA Championship to be played May 16-19:

Hole Par Yd
1 4 484
2 4 500
3 3 208
4 4 372
5 4 463
6 4 495
7 5 597
8 3 190
9 4 415
Out 35 3724
10 5 590
11 3 211
12 4 494
13 4 351
14 3 254
15 4 435
16 4 508
17 4 472
18 5 570
In 36 3885
Total 71 7609

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

