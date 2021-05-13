Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|7
|0
|1.000
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|5
|2
|.714
|2
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|3
|5
|.375
|4½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|0
|8
|.000
|7½
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|8
|0
|1.000
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|5
|3
|.625
|3
|Salem (Boston)
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|0
|8
|.000
|8
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Wednesday’s Games
Fayetteville 9, Kannapolis 2
Lynchburg 8, Salem 1
Delmarva 17, Fredericksburg 3
Columbia 12, Charleston 4
Carolina at Down East, ppd.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, ppd.
|Thursday’s Games
Carolina at Down East, 2 5 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 2, 4 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.
Carolina at Down East, 6 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Carolina at Down East, 1 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 4:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
