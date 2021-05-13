Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 7 0 1.000 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 5 2…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 7 0 1.000 — Carolina (Milwaukee) 5 2 .714 2 Fayetteville (Houston) 3 5 .375 4½ Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 0 8 .000 7½ North Division W L Pct. GB Lynchburg (Cleveland) 8 0 1.000 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 5 3 .625 3 Salem (Boston) 3 5 .375 5 Fredericksburg (Washington) 0 8 .000 8 South Division W L Pct. GB Columbia (Kansas City) 5 3 .625 — Charleston (Tampa Bay) 4 4 .500 1 Augusta (Atlanta) 3 4 .429 1½ Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 3 4 .429 1½

Wednesday’s Games

Fayetteville 9, Kannapolis 2

Lynchburg 8, Salem 1

Delmarva 17, Fredericksburg 3

Columbia 12, Charleston 4

Carolina at Down East, ppd.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Carolina at Down East, 2 5 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 2, 4 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 6 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Carolina at Down East, 1 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 4:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

